Ex-Green Buffaloes and Profund Warriors player Texan Phiri has died.

Phiri, 64 passed away on May 27 in Livingstone.

He played for Buffaloes from 1975 to 1980 and thereafter joined Profund (now Napsa Stars) where he spent nine seasons and later coached the club before taking up a stint at BOZ FC.

Phiri, though, later spent most of his coaching career in eSwatini and Botswana before returning to Zambia in 2019 to coach Eastlands Football Academy in Livingstone.

He is survived a wife,Prisca one child and four grandchildren.

Phiri’s funeral is at his home in Maramba Township in Livingstone.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Zambia has paid tribute to Phiri.

“Football has been robbed of a great personality whose contribution to the game speaks for itself. Phiri was a football ambassador who spread his talents beyond our borders,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

