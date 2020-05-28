9.5 C
Economy

Zambia’s May Inflation rises 16.6% From Year Earlier

By Chief Editor
Zambia has recorded an increase in its annual inflation rate in May compared to the previous month, its statistics agency has said.

This is the 14th straight month that inflation has risen.

The agency, in its monthly bulletin, attributed the increase in the annual rate of inflation to price increases in both food and non-food items.

Food inflation increased to 17.5 percent from 17.0 percent while non-food inflation increased to 15.5 percent from 14.2 percent the previous month, it added.

However, the month-on-month inflation decreased to 1.6 percent from 2.2 percent the previous month.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Free fall. Country now needs economic managers, it is inevitable and now over due. Nothing is working. This started even before corona

