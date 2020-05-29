President Edgar Lungu has hailed Senior Chief Sikufele of Kabompo District in North Western Province for voicing out a number of concerns that would help him identify with the needs of the people.

President Lungu said this in response to Senior Chief Sikufele who has called on the President to ensure that Zambians benefit from the local gold deposits at Kasenseli in Mwinilunga district.

President Lungu also says the traditional leadership remains an integral partner to Government in the development process at various stages.

The President said that it is still not Government’s role to interfere with traditional affairs but provide support.

The President said this in Kabompo Thursday when he met with Senior Chief Sikufele of Manyinga and Kabompo residents during his three-day working visit to North Western Province.

President Lungu said that Government will continue to formulate policies to curtail mushrooming of ungazetted traditional leaders who are causing confusion in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the President said the peoples’ representatives in Parliament did not serve any purpose by fomenting squabbles with Government rather than communicating the needs of the people.

President Lungu said amending the Constitution was one way of curing squabbles in chiefdoms. He expressed hope that Parliamentarians would support the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 which the House is expected to debate in a fortnight.

“On issues of development we can only hope that our people had effective representation in Parliament because most of our colleagues choose to be loyal to those that own their political parties and frustrate our programs by not telling us the exact needs of the community,” he said.

During his visit, the President also addressed party officials, calling for unity of purpose in the party’s mobilization strategy ahead of next year’s general elections.

And President Lungu says he is not impressed with some peoples’ adherence levels to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The President said that people should not dare the COVID-19 pandemic just because they have not contracted it as it is deadly and not something light to take advantage of.

The Head of State said this when he met party officials in Kabompo district Thursday.

He noted with dismay upon arrival that people were not observing social distancing in Kabompo as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of him at Kapende stadium.

President Lungu added that his Government will not protect anyone being engaged in illegal deals and hiding behind the party.

He said all those that were facing suspensions in North Western Province are being punished because they involved themselves in illegal deals thus punishment is needed to help members do the right thing.

He further stated that the fate of those involved is yet to be known as the results of the inquiry on the issue is yet to be released by the responsible committee.

Earlier, Senior Sikefule advised the President that local people should be given first priority to benefit from the mining of gold instead of foreign nationals.

“Your Excellency more often than not it is the foreigners who benefit from the country’s mineral resources. We have these resources in abundance and our people must be the first to benefit,” the traditional leader said.

He has since called for the quick construction of the Manyinga-Mwinilunga Road to ease access to the mineral deposits.

The Chief thanked President Lungu for embarking on a good Government development agenda for the region, particularly the declaration of Manyinga as a district.

The traditional leader urged the President to ensure that the development of essential service infrastructure in Manyinga was fast-tracked to improve the plight of civil service staff deployed in the area.

He also thanked President Lungu for facilitating the sensitization of traditional leaders on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and called for resources to help disseminate awareness messages to communities.

Senior Chief Sikufele further commended President Lungu for sustaining the One Zambia, One Nation motto, saying his chiefdom was a model of a united front as he presided over subjects hailing from 15 different tribes.

However, he disclosed that some unscrupulous individuals are trying to destabilize the chiefdom through illegal installation of sub-chiefs.

And the Chief appealed to the Head of State to intervene in sorting out a number of problems being faced by both Manyinga and Kabompo districts.

The traditional leader said that there is need to increase the number of forest concessions as very few individuals are benefiting from the timber resources the district is endowed with.

He further added that the region has continued to have deplorable roads, a situation which has been worsened by those trading in timber but are not ploughing back into developing the area.

The traditional leader noted that Chief Chiyengele area is endowed with abundant resources such as oil and copper but the never-ending wrangles have contributed to its underdevelopment as Government cannot interfere where there are traditional wrangles.

He also appealed for assistance in renovating the palace, a project which was started by his subjects but has stalled due to lack of funds. President Lungu is today expected to tour Ikeleng’i and Kasempa Districts.

