Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says there is need for Police officers to uphold human rights and respect gender in the course of duty in the new normal.
Mr. Kanganja says policing communities under the Coronavirus pandemic has instigated much public discourse and anxiety.
He was speaking during the launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Zambia Police in response to the Covid-19.
He said the police has been identified as one of the critical stakeholders of the Covid-19 preparedness and response programme by the Ministry of Health, and the men and women in uniform are equal to the task.
He said a document is an important tool that will help the institution to effectively contribute to the achievement of the response program.
Mr Kanganja has since directed all Provincial, District and Unit commanders to quickly familiarize themselves with the SOP for effective dissemination of duty.
Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gardio said the intervention comes as part of the collective UN response to COVID-19 in Zambia.
Dr. Mar Gardio said UN is advocating for a three point response which includes large scale, coordinated and comprehensive health response guided by the world Health organization.
And United Nations Development Program UNDP Resident Representative Lionel Laurens said the COVID-19 has provided institutions with a litmus test of how to collaborate in a timely, coordinated and efficient way to address a common challenge.
Mr Laurens said experts from the UN police, UNDP New York and the United Nations Human Rights Commission were all involved in the development of the Standard Operating Procedure.
Mwami 1 if you haven’t seen the video of how that woman detective from Woodlands tortured the gassing suspect by holding his mavwalo then you’re not fit to hold that office. All revelations were recorded, that’s why we’re calling you to say something about the gassing project. Gassers are not in court but those that killed gassers are, what kind of justice is that. Make a name for yourself please arrest some rogue Minister and lock him upwe will cheer you for now it’s thumbs down for you
A standard operating guideline was always there even before COVID – 19. It comes from the processes, laws, procedures and human rights tenets that have always existed. It is not for a lack of them that the Zambia Police has acted so brutally and un-professionally. It is because no one has instituted the need to follow due process or inculcate the ethos that the police ought to act professional at all times or be sanctioned heavily. It is also because the police has been ‘purchased’ by the current regime, it’s officers placed at the PF banquet table and in the process it has abandoned the citizens it’s meant to neutrally serve.