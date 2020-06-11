Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says there is need for Police officers to uphold human rights and respect gender in the course of duty in the new normal.

Mr. Kanganja says policing communities under the Coronavirus pandemic has instigated much public discourse and anxiety.

He was speaking during the launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Zambia Police in response to the Covid-19.

He said the police has been identified as one of the critical stakeholders of the Covid-19 preparedness and response programme by the Ministry of Health, and the men and women in uniform are equal to the task.

He said a document is an important tool that will help the institution to effectively contribute to the achievement of the response program.

Mr Kanganja has since directed all Provincial, District and Unit commanders to quickly familiarize themselves with the SOP for effective dissemination of duty.

Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gardio said the intervention comes as part of the collective UN response to COVID-19 in Zambia.

Dr. Mar Gardio said UN is advocating for a three point response which includes large scale, coordinated and comprehensive health response guided by the world Health organization.

And United Nations Development Program UNDP Resident Representative Lionel Laurens said the COVID-19 has provided institutions with a litmus test of how to collaborate in a timely, coordinated and efficient way to address a common challenge.

Mr Laurens said experts from the UN police, UNDP New York and the United Nations Human Rights Commission were all involved in the development of the Standard Operating Procedure.

[Read 110 times, 110 reads today]