At a time when some countries are demanding demilitarisation and de-politicisation of their police forces the Zambia Police Service is heading in the opposite direction.
The Police is acquiring combat vehicles,military weapons including grenade launchers,camouflage uniforms (do they need camouflage for civil operations?).Now they dress like some rebel force in Latin America,there appears to be no dress code.
While the whole world is campaigning for defunding the police,we are pouring more funds for the police to “fight” the offshoots of poverty and lack of political space.The police have surrendered their authority to party cadres and the IGs speeches appear scripted from the ruling party Secretariat.
The police unashamedly delight in dehumanising the people.How can a senior police officer threaten to break the bones of people peacefully exercising their constitutional rights? Even “lawmakers” from the ruling party echo this! A country calling itself a Christian country led by a lawyer deserves better.
By G.Soko
LOL Zambia police indeed are looking like rebels from Latin America.How did we get to such a despicable level. Viva Demilitarize police !!!!
Exactly what Nkurunziza and Mugabe did. Go and ask them now how it has benefitted them.
Also understand that the same police you want to use to oppress others may one day be unleashed on you. The monster you have created will devour you.
Beware!
Kakoma Kanganja, Kampyongo and Edgar Lungu think it’s guns that keep peace. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Jerabos, sleeping giant, one that has great but unrealized or newly emerging power.
“Protestors Invoke Bitcoin in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death”
Vortex: an underlying feeling or influence, especially one that is contrary to the prevailing atmosphere and is not expressed openly.
PF your have run out of time-outs.
I can only imagine how the Zambia Army is feels when they see such! I mean in effect, the real army would feel the competitive edge due the ostentatious displays coming from their wannabe army cousins (the simple popos). Our country’s current institutional disorderly status is really Sad!!
Comment:There is a need to re-orient or retrain the police from their “punitive reflex”, excessive use of forcelack of accountability and ” presidential(,political) guard mentality.
Indeed this is a complete shift from the policy that was left by Francis Musonda. Musonda decided to include the community in crime prevention, hence the CCPU. He introduced community police posts to bring the Police closer to the people. But since the advent of Francis Kabonde the Police now look for who to intimidate instead of working with the community. Kakoma Kanganja will go down as one of the worst IGs. The Police are detached from the community they serve, we now look at them as a nuisance. The CID is now a debt collector, marriage counselor, etc, they sit on dockets. I don’t have anything to say about Traffic Police. The PF has taken us backwards, even Welensky never behaved like Edgar is doing. SHAME!