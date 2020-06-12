At a time when some countries are demanding demilitarisation and de-politicisation of their police forces the Zambia Police Service is heading in the opposite direction.

The Police is acquiring combat vehicles,military weapons including grenade launchers,camouflage uniforms (do they need camouflage for civil operations?).Now they dress like some rebel force in Latin America,there appears to be no dress code.

While the whole world is campaigning for defunding the police,we are pouring more funds for the police to “fight” the offshoots of poverty and lack of political space.The police have surrendered their authority to party cadres and the IGs speeches appear scripted from the ruling party Secretariat.

The police unashamedly delight in dehumanising the people.How can a senior police officer threaten to break the bones of people peacefully exercising their constitutional rights? Even “lawmakers” from the ruling party echo this! A country calling itself a Christian country led by a lawyer deserves better.

By G.Soko

