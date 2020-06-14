Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo on Saturday announced the setting up of an Economic Empowerment Fund targeted at taxi drivers in his constituency.

The fund has a K400,000 set aside to support taxi drivers with micro finance loans for their families to start up small businesses.

The other component of the Fund will go towards applying for licence upgrades from the Road Transport and Safety Agency for over 300 taxi drivers drawn from seven taxi ranks in the constituency.

The drivers will have their driver licenses renewed and upgraded with the help of Mr Lusambo at no cost to the drivers.

This came to light on Saturday when representatives of taxi drivers in Kabushi when Mr Lusambo for a consultative meeting on how they could be empowered economically.

The drivers were given a chance to make their submissions and majority of them submitted that they were would like to get a higher driving qualification but they are unable to do so because of lack of funds.

In his response, Mr Lusambo assured them that the K400,000 Fund will be administered by the taxi drivers themselves in a form of a Corporative with support from some members of Kabushi Constituency Executive for monitory purposes.

He said the Fund has been set up with the help of President Edgar Lungu and will operate as a revolving fund.

Mr Lusambo said the gesture by President Lungu to assist in setting up the Fund is a clear testimony that he cares for young people.

He said the PF government has set aside several economic empowerment programmes targeted at young people.

At the same event, popular musician Kings Malembe Malembe urged the young people to remain focused if they are to improve their economic situation.

He said young people should also align themselves with those in leadership starting from their wards in order to take advantage of the opportunities.

