The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has asked the Government to allow the resumption of football.

The coronavirus outbreak has halted football in Zambia for over three months.

Plans are now underway to restart the disrupted 2019/20 football season by July.

ZAFFA General Secretary Chawezi Katwizi said FAZ and the Government should come up with a plan that will enable football to be played amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As soccer fans we are missing the game of football a lot,” Chawezi said.

“We have seen examples in football where other countries have started playing games without fans. I think we should start playing football, there is no need to wait any further,” he said.

Recently Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga said only the Ministry of Health has the final say on the pending resumption of football in Zambia.

“There is no need to wait; we don’t know when this coronavirus will end so we need to learn to live with it. FAZ can come up with something (plan) and they rehearse with the Ministry of Sports and Health,” Chawezi said.

FAZ is still engaging the Government on this issue.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]