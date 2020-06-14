9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 14, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Football Fans Group Urges For League Restart

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Football Fans Group Urges For League Restart
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has asked the Government to allow the resumption of football.

The coronavirus outbreak has halted football in Zambia for over three months.

Plans are now underway to restart the disrupted 2019/20 football season by July.

ZAFFA General Secretary Chawezi Katwizi said FAZ and the Government should come up with a plan that will enable football to be played amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As soccer fans we are missing the game of football a lot,” Chawezi said.

“We have seen examples in football where other countries have started playing games without fans. I think we should start playing football, there is no need to wait any further,” he said.

Recently Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga said only the Ministry of Health has the final say on the pending resumption of football in Zambia.

“There is no need to wait; we don’t know when this coronavirus will end so we need to learn to live with it. FAZ can come up with something (plan) and they rehearse with the Ministry of Sports and Health,” Chawezi said.

FAZ is still engaging the Government on this issue.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleOwino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Football Fans Group Urges For League Restart

The Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) has asked the Government to allow the resumption of football. The coronavirus outbreak has...
Read more
Feature Sports

Owino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running

sports - 0
Zesco United defender David Owino says the defending FAZ Super Division champions must set the standard when the league resumes in July after...
Read more
Feature Sports

DEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

sports - 12
The Drug Enforcement Agency has revealed its true mission to Football House last Thursday. DEC officers raided the Football Association of Zambia headquarters in Lusaka...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu values the youths and will prioritize their welfare, Sports Minister

Chief Editor - 41
Youths, Sport and Child Development Minister Hon Emmanuel Mulenga have assured youths in the country that President Edgar Lungu values them and will prioritize...
Read more
Columns

Electoral Commission of Zambia Full Media Briefing on Electoral Process

Chief Editor - 12
Ladies and gentlemen On behalf of the Commission, I warmly welcome you all to this Media briefing and to the ECZ. We have invited you...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Owino: Zesco United Must Hit The Ground Running

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United defender David Owino says the defending FAZ Super Division champions must set the standard when the league resumes in July after...
Read more

DEC Reveal Probe on FAZ GS Kashala

Feature Sports sports - 12
The Drug Enforcement Agency has revealed its true mission to Football House last Thursday. DEC officers raided the Football Association of Zambia headquarters in Lusaka...
Read more

DEC Raids FAZ

Feature Sports sports - 17
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEC) mounted a Thursday afternoon raid on Football Association of Zambia’s base at Football House in Lusaka. DEC officers, armed with...
Read more

Mighty Bracing For Dogfight As League Restart Looms

Feature Sports sports - 2
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo says the relegation threatened giants are preparing themselves for a dogfight when the league resumes as proposed in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: