9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Police arrest Photographer Tukuta for allegedly insulting Siliya, Kingsley and Amos Chanda

By Chief Editor
36 views
12
Headlines Police arrest Photographer Tukuta for allegedly insulting Siliya, Kingsley and Amos Chanda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka have arrested Chella Tukuta for Criminal Libel.

This is in connection with some derogatory remarks alleged to have been produced and posted on social media by the accused person against Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General(ZRA), Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said Chella is in police custody yet to be charged with four counts of Criminal Libel.

Ms Katongo said Chella is also expected to face more charges on the Copperbelt.

[Read 552 times, 552 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleMid-Week Pro’s Hit List
Next articleConstitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 is a progressive document-Kabimba

12 COMMENTS

  4. I cannot comment substantively on something that is being investigated by our independent police. I am not yet aware of the detailed allegations or issues leading to his arrest so I will desist from giving my views. Let the police do their job. No sacred men in Zambia. Whether you are rich or eve even president lungu, nga walakwa the police will investigate you. Nothing sinister here. Kz

    2
    4

  6. Yaba this is dictatorship at its best. Chela is arrested for talking but the criminals who are stealing for innocent Zambians are free and still working in PF government. Well it’s not surprising we knew this was coming. I’m waiting to see what the ***** brainless thug Kaiza Zulu will comment on this.

    5
    1

  7. Arresting this boy won’t change anything rather adding salt to the wound.

    Edgar Lungu stop using the police to silence the youths. Nothing will change and listen to what they are telling you.

    Let them express themselves. You are digging your own grave by arresting this boy.

    PF must go!

    3

  8. Is there any independent police in or justice system in Zambia ? Criminals who are building mansions around State house using stolen tax payers money are walking freely walking on the streets of Zambia .Anybody who speaks the truth is locked up on political directives of the lazy one and his scumbag friends who now think that they above the law and are a law unto themselves

    1

  9. The plunge into dictatorship does not happen overnight. It begins slowly with subtle acts of individual intimidation and injustice. Before you know it the masses are enslaved.

    1

  11. Muchoseni atase! why silencing people with opposing views to you? As if we have robots operating on command sure. I hope the head of state can step in to release the young man because we know it’s certain individuals trying to settle scores. Freedom na ulemu vipusana.

  12. “The truth hurts” goes the old adage. The government has just confirmed that Chella has spoken the truth. Chakubabani and that is your reaction. You cannot f0ol all of the people all of the time…….

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 4

Respect, Appreciate Dr. Chiluba’s Legacy – Nakacinda

Dr. Frederick Chiluba's legacy has continued not being appreciated and recognised in a befitting manner, which stands as a...
Read more
Economy

China to cancel debt for African countries hit by COVID-19

editor - 6
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will cancel debts for African states worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the Extraordinary China-Africa...
Read more
General News

Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 is a progressive document-Kabimba

Chief Editor - 8
Rainbow Party leader, Wynter Kabimba says the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 is a progressive document that proposes to address contentious issues...
Read more
Headlines

Police arrest Photographer Tukuta for allegedly insulting Siliya, Kingsley and Amos Chanda

Chief Editor - 12
Police in Lusaka have arrested Chella Tukuta for Criminal Libel. This is in connection with some derogatory remarks alleged to have been produced and posted...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mid-Week Pro’s Hit List

sports - 0
Here are selected briefs of European –based Chipolopolo players who were in mid-week action. SWEDEN Forward Edward Chilufya and midfielder Emmanuel Banda were not part of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s misinformation, the announced nominations fees are just a proposal-ECZ

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the published nomination fees for candidates who wish to participate in the General Elections are just...
Read more

There is No Corruption being Concealed in regards to the much talked about Bicycles-Kampyongo

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has charged that there is no graft being concealed with regards to the procurement of Zambia Police camping...
Read more

Ministry of Health Denies Awarding a $17 million Contract for the supply of Health Center Kits

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Ministry of Health has denied awarding a US$17 million contract for the supply of health center kits to a company called Honey Bee...
Read more

PF says ECZ Revised Nomination Fees are too High

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it does not support the upward adjustment of nomination fees announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)....
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 553 times, 553 reads today]

Related Posts: