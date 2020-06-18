Police in Lusaka have arrested Chella Tukuta for Criminal Libel.

This is in connection with some derogatory remarks alleged to have been produced and posted on social media by the accused person against Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General(ZRA), Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said Chella is in police custody yet to be charged with four counts of Criminal Libel.

Ms Katongo said Chella is also expected to face more charges on the Copperbelt.

[Read 552 times, 552 reads today]