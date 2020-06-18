Police in Lusaka have arrested Chella Tukuta for Criminal Libel.
This is in connection with some derogatory remarks alleged to have been produced and posted on social media by the accused person against Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General(ZRA), Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said Chella is in police custody yet to be charged with four counts of Criminal Libel.
Ms Katongo said Chella is also expected to face more charges on the Copperbelt.
Mumutine itol1e Chik1ala
Sacred little spineless PF rats
PF has resorted to arresting little boys now!
I cannot comment substantively on something that is being investigated by our independent police. I am not yet aware of the detailed allegations or issues leading to his arrest so I will desist from giving my views. Let the police do their job. No sacred men in Zambia. Whether you are rich or eve even president lungu, nga walakwa the police will investigate you. Nothing sinister here. Kz
Dont play with govt, honourable tayali’s prayer has been finally ansuered. Boma ni Boma.
Yaba this is dictatorship at its best. Chela is arrested for talking but the criminals who are stealing for innocent Zambians are free and still working in PF government. Well it’s not surprising we knew this was coming. I’m waiting to see what the ***** brainless thug Kaiza Zulu will comment on this.
Arresting this boy won’t change anything rather adding salt to the wound.
Edgar Lungu stop using the police to silence the youths. Nothing will change and listen to what they are telling you.
Let them express themselves. You are digging your own grave by arresting this boy.
PF must go!
Is there any independent police in or justice system in Zambia ? Criminals who are building mansions around State house using stolen tax payers money are walking freely walking on the streets of Zambia .Anybody who speaks the truth is locked up on political directives of the lazy one and his scumbag friends who now think that they above the law and are a law unto themselves
The plunge into dictatorship does not happen overnight. It begins slowly with subtle acts of individual intimidation and injustice. Before you know it the masses are enslaved.
Next year my family and I are voting. I think this is going too far.
Muchoseni atase! why silencing people with opposing views to you? As if we have robots operating on command sure. I hope the head of state can step in to release the young man because we know it’s certain individuals trying to settle scores. Freedom na ulemu vipusana.
“The truth hurts” goes the old adage. The government has just confirmed that Chella has spoken the truth. Chakubabani and that is your reaction. You cannot f0ol all of the people all of the time…….