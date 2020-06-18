PRESIDENT EDGAR Chagwa Lungu is tomorrow, Friday, June 19, expected in Northern Province for a three day working visit under the new normal.
Provincial Minister Hon Chungu Bwalya says the Head of State is scheduled to land at Mbala’s Samora Machel Airbase at around 09:00hours.
Speaking when he addressed the media at his Office, Thursday, Minister Bwalya disclosed that President Lungu is expected to visit Senga, Mbala, Kaputa and Luwingu districts to inspect some ongoing developmental projects as well commission works to upgrade some roads.
He named some of the projects which the President will inspect as the Mporokoso – Kaputa Road, Zombe Livestock Quarantine and Check Point Centre, the Kaputa Water Reticulation Project among others.
The Provincial Minister added that President Lungu will also officially flag-off works for the Luwingu – Nsombo – Chaba Road and Mbala – Kasesha Border Road.
Minister Bwalya has since urged people in the region to strictly observe health measures instituted by government on COVID-19 as they receive the Head of State. President Lungu is scheduled to leave Northern Province on Sunday.
ZIMBABWEAN POLICE officers on Covid-19 patrols are working under very trying times without adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) while some are collapsing while on duty due to hunger, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has said.
Matanga was giving oral evidence to the Health and Child Care Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tuesday.
The public hearing was related to health issues and the working conditions of police officers during the current Covid-19 period. Police officers are among some of the key frontline workers enforcing the pandemic’s lockdown restrictions.
“My understanding is that we are also in the frontline as much a “Members of the police are required to minimise contact as far as possible. From the onset of the pandemic, these PPEs were never supplied…
Continue
From the onset of the pandemic, these PPEs were never supplied to our officers at ports of entry and quarantine centres.”
Matanga said the issue of social distancing when dealing with people who are mentally deranged or with a criminal mentality falls away because the moment one keeps that distance, the culprit escapes.
The police chief told the committee that fumigation was not taking place at most police stations as chemicals were unavailable adding the situation was more dangerous for officers deployed at quarantine centres and border posts.
However, Matanga said despite the harsh working environment, no officer had tested positive for Covid-19.
“Chair, l am very lucky. I have received quite a number of reports we felt that certain officers could have tested positive…
Continue
“… certain officers could have tested positive officers. Officers collapsed at police stations during the course of their duties, surprisingly after having gone through tests, they have tested negative including their families.”
“When you talk of medical staff, they want allowances in US dollars and in most cases, nurses are not there. It is only the army and the police who will be doing everything. I recommend that the committee move around and see for itself.
“It is an area where the committee should look at.”
Matanga said it had become difficult to deploy officers to perform their duties due to poor working conditions resulting in a spike in corruption cases among police officers.
“It is very difficult to deploy hungry men and women. They are very determined to work but…
So he is not visiting Nakonde then? We wanted to give him a hero’s welcome.
Is Lungu still your leader? Gosh….Vote out this incompetent please ASAP
The campaign is on. Make no mistake.
Nika local tourist masiku omweo! Working visit ya chani!?
The economy is inshambles just wasting jet fuel for nothing.
PF must go!
@Draw Parallels why come in and type something totally boring and of no connection at all to the story at hand? Who cares what Zimbabwean police officers are going through? Might as well tell us about elections on Mars.
Meanwhile, as the president visits the North. it would be a good opportunity for him to check on the situation at the border in Nakonde. Are truck drivers still coming in “unquarantined” from Tanzania? Alternatively, why can’t cargo be transported by rail? Let’s not relent in our bid to curb this obstinate virus.