9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Pilato denies courting controversy

By staff
36 views
3
Feature Lifestyle Pilato denies courting controversy
staff

Pilato
Pilato

Creative. Controversial. Captivating. Pilato tells Kennedy Gondwe that he cannot be held responsible for people’s assumptions about his music

[Read 267 times, 267 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleBill 10 is toxic-Musa Mwenye

3 COMMENTS

  3. Although I know that you’re a sponsored activist, my advice is that you think about the other youths that you mobilize. Yourself can easily get sponsorship for legal representation but please tell your sponsors to avail the same to others. The reason is that K & K, Kampyongo and Kanganja are so dull that they misinterpret everything. When you say demo, they think riot; so when you said they’re obstacles to freedom of speech they thought you meant test.icles. That’s why they sent full riot Police bcoz they felt insulted. They were aiming to kill. Siamuzila is already dead, she won’t come back. Let’s not lose more lives while trying to challenge idiooots, life is sacred. Who was gassing pipo???

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 3

Pilato denies courting controversy

Creative. Controversial. Captivating. Pilato tells Kennedy Gondwe that he cannot be held responsible for people's assumptions about his music https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpNY3hZRUzg
Read more
Feature Politics

Bill 10 is toxic-Musa Mwenye

Chief Editor - 9
Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has charged that Bill 10 is toxic and should be withdrawn from Parliament. Mr. Mwenye said Bill 10 was born...
Read more
Economy

Zambia to issue K8bn COVID bonds for economic stimulus

Chief Editor - 9
Government plans to issue a K8 billion Covid bond whose proceeds would go towards paying suppliers, retirees and contractors. At yesterday’s cabinet meeting held at...
Read more
General News

Malawi: MEC play down claims linking Zambia officials to rig Malawi Poll

Chief Editor - 10
The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has downplayed claims by opposition Tonse Alliance during the final campaign rally on Saturday that three top Zambian nationals...
Read more
General News

Earthquake shakes Kariba

Chief Editor - 5
The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has confirmed that a moderate earthquake measuring 3.9 in magnitude was experienced in Kariba, on Saturday and no...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Today’s Message: It Shall Not Prosper

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 3
Today’s Scripture “...No weapon turned against you will succeed. You will silence every voice raised up to accuse you. These benefits are enjoyed by the...
Read more

Today’s Message: Shame Off You

Feature Lifestyle editor - 5
Today’s Scripture “...Do not be afraid; you will not be put to shame. Do not fear disgrace; you will not be humiliated. You will forget...
Read more

Today’s Message: Recognize His Love for You

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 2
Today’s Scripture “...Therefore the sisters sent to Him, saying, “Lord, behold, he whom You love is sick...” (John 11:3, NKJV) Recognize His Love for You It’s interesting that...
Read more

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

Feature Lifestyle staff - 4
Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are not only making waves among...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 267 times, 267 reads today]

Related Posts: