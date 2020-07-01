9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
type here...
General News

Higher Education Minister hands over K500,000 emergency research grants

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News Higher Education Minister hands over K500,000 emergency research grants
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Higher Education Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba has handed over K500,000 emergency research grants towards 5 proposals for the immediate funding of the county’s Scientific Community to make a contribution towards combating the covid – 19 pandemic.

Dr. Mushimba said the Government constituted a team of experts drawn from various discplines that includes epidemiology, bio-statistics, bio-analytical chemistry to produce a strategic paper on appropriate mitigation interventions against COVID – 19 in Zambia now finalised and being reviewed in the Ministry.

Dr. Mushimba was elated and called upon multidisciplinary eminent scientists and researchers to occupy a critical role to the generation of knowledge and solutions that will help in the prevention and containment of the current outbreak of the COVID – 19 in Zambia.

The Minister urged the teams to ensure that the undertaken proposed research will yield the desires outcomes.

“My advise to Research and Development players is not to go to sleep, as scientists hold the key,” he said.

Dr Mushimba also called on researchers and academicians in the Institutions of higher learning to use academia – brilliance pedagogy atmosphere as right platforms to recognise own local solutions.

He encouraged the key players to also embark on innovations of food security, climate change and other important economic issues.

He recalled that the Copperbelt Univeristy embarking on partnerships developed enhanced information management systems for the Zambia Revenue Authority e-tax online, and Zambia Qualifications Authority E-Certification a clear testimony of local solutions that must be supported.

The proposals by research teams are under thematic areas that comprise diseases transmission dynamics and prevention and control.

Dr. Mushimba said the event (proposed Covid – 19 research) emanates from the earlier combination of discussions and efforts of the Ministry, scientists and researchers to generate knowlegde that will create local solutions for not only the COVID pandemic but cutting accross.

He desclosed that the Ministry has a strategic research fund – of K10 million to support projects that can uplift relevance of research. He further disclosed that Ministry supports the JETS with K2 million funding towards junior scientists.

And out of 57 recieved applications of the solutions to COVID – 19 pandemic research proposals screened by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), 14 emerged successful and 5 approved for immediate funding whilst 9 approved on conditional funding.

The funds were awarded to the University of Zambia, Levy Mwanawasa Medical University and Eden University.

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleTIZ says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development
Next articleGovernment, Cooperating Partners and other stakeholders review 7NDP performance

1 COMMENT

  1. How come these PF guys appear to have money but they can’t pay civil servants their salaries?
    Where are they hiding utusaka twandalama?

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government, Cooperating Partners and other stakeholders review 7NDP performance

The Government of Zambia, cooperating partners and other stakeholders have reviewed the performance of the Seventh National Development Plan...
Read more
General News

Higher Education Minister hands over K500,000 emergency research grants

Chief Editor - 1
Higher Education Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba has handed over K500,000 emergency research grants towards 5 proposals for the immediate funding of the county's Scientific...
Read more
General News

TIZ says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development

Chief Editor - 0
Transparency International Zambia Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development to take place. Speaking...
Read more
Feature Politics

Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party Appoints 21 Year old Youth as Party Spokesperson

Chief Editor - 15
The Socialist Party, whose presidential candidate for the 2021 Elections is Fred M'membe, has appointed Rehoboth Kafwabulula a 21-year-old youth as party spokesperson. In...
Read more
General News

Local Government Minister Not Happy with Local Councils

Chief Editor - 10
Local Government Minister CHARLES BANDA has taken a swipe at councils that have failed to deliver despite the government releasing 582 million Kwacha equalization...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

TIZ says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development

General News Chief Editor - 0
Transparency International Zambia Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says integrity Pacts in Public Service Delivery are a key component for meaningful development to take place. Speaking...
Read more

Local Government Minister Not Happy with Local Councils

General News Chief Editor - 10
Local Government Minister CHARLES BANDA has taken a swipe at councils that have failed to deliver despite the government releasing 582 million Kwacha equalization...
Read more

NAQEZ strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non examination classes this year.

General News Chief Editor - 1
With a crisis of desks in most schools in the Country, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says it strongly doubts the...
Read more

Yes, I own 251 hectares in Masaiti and I am not giving it up for anyone-Kelvin Sampa

General News Chief Editor - 38
Ruling PF Chairman for Youths Kelvin Sampa has admitted that he owns 252 hectares of land in Masaiti which is under dispute. Senior Chief Mushili...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 47 times, 47 reads today]

Related Posts: