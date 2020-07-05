FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the onus is on those that took Football House to the courts of law for the looming FIFA ban to be avoided.

FIFA has in a letter dated June 30,advised all parties to ensure the injunction that halted the FAZ elections be withdrawn from courts.

A non FAZ councillor Damiano Mutale filed an injunction halting the provincial FAZ elections after questioning the processes’ legality that had been completed in six out of the ten province and would have culminated in the FAZ presidential elections on March 30.

“

“”We have 10 days to normalise and be compliant. In the last 3 and half months we have been in breach of FIFA statutes by having these matters in court. If we don’t have this case out of court in the next 10 days we are going to be sanctioned so hopefully we won’t get past the 10 days and normalise then we can have elections,” Kamanga said.

The situation has just three working days after the Heroes and Unity Holiday to be normalised when business resumes on July 7.

“It’s not for me to be confident. We have rules that govern football we just been reminded that if not normalised we shall get FIFA ban. Unfortunately if that happens its everyone that’s going to suffer so you should be asking those that have taken FAZ to court they only have six days,” Kamanga said.

