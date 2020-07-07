Damiano Mutale is consulting with his legal representatives over FIFA’s threat to ban FAZ due to third party interference in the running of football affairs in Zambia.

Banned ex -FAZ member Mutale filed an injunction against FAZ in March over the legality of the 2020 FAZ electoral process.

The injunction saw the halting of the 2020 FAZ electoral process that had been completed in six out of the ten provinces where six provincial FAZ exco members had already been elected.

“Yes, I saw the letter, I was shown two days ago but I cannot comment anything until my lawyers advise me on the way forward,”Mutale told The Times of Zambia.

In a letter to FAZ dated June 30, 2020, FIFA warned that all concerned parties must withdraw the case and situation normalized from ten days of the date or Zambia will be banned after July 10 from all international engagements.

