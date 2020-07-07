Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Margaret Mwanakatwe says the agriculture sector needs to be revolutionalised in a bid to cushion hunger in the amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Mwanakatwe who is also former Finance Minister says the pandemic has caused negative impact on global economic sectors including agriculture.

She has since called for the empowerment of women and youths with agriculture skills for them to be self-sustainable.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe has also challenged Zambians to come up with lucrative business ideas that can be funded by government in a bid to strengthen the country’s economy.

She said this when addressing residents of Lusaka Central Constituency in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mrs. Mwanakatwe assured the people in Lusaka’s Kabudula area in State Lodge, that she will help them to acquire title deeds for their land.

