Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Kitwe United Fuelled For This Weekends Restart of Promotion Race

By sports
Promotion contenders Kitwe United look set for the FAZ National Division 1 season restart as they prepare to tackle Police College on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kitwe will face Police in a rescheduled week 22 match at 13h00 before Super Division teams Forest Rangers and Zanaco faceoff in the 15h00 kick off match to complete the Saturday double-header.

The Buchi Boys, who have a chance to reclaim top spot, are fourth on the table with 45 points from 22 matches played.

As at week 24, Kitwe, who have two un-played games, are two points behind leaders Prison Leopards.

“We are very excited that the league is back and we are looking forward to the games that are ahead of us,” Chingalika captain Moses Lolozi said.

Lolozi said Kitwe will not be deterred by sponsorship concerns as they seek to win promotion back to the Super Division.

“As we training the morale is high among players. We had a meeting with management where we resolved to do our part and management will meet their obligation,” the ex-Mufulira Wanderers and Indeni defender said.

“As Kitwe United our target remains winning promotion to the Super Division,” Lolozi added.

Kitwe were demoted from the Super Division last year during the transitional season.

Previous articleGovernment owes face masks Suppliers, they will be paid by end of August-DMMU

