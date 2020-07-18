House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa has asked government to provide resources to traditional leaders so that they can sensitize their subjects on the Constitution amendment bill number ten of 2019.

Senior Chief Kaputa of the Tabwa people of Kaputa district in Northern Province says several Chiefs believe that the bill contains progressive clauses that can help the country to move forward.

He says there is need to give people information the same way they are being sensitised on Covid 19.

And, Senior Chief Kaputa said there is need to include values and ethics in the school curriculum.

The tradition leader said this when Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili met some traditional leaders in Chirundu district.

And, Reverend Sumaili said government looks up to traditional leaders to help in keeping the country united.

And, Chief Chipepo of the Tonga people of Chirundu district said issues to do with national values should be taken seriously because they are the foundation on which the nation must be built.

Speaking at the same meeting, Chief Sikoongo of the Tonga speaking people of Chirundu thanked President Edgar Lungu for creating a ministry that is promoting national values.

Chief Sikoongo said this through his Deputy .