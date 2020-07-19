Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Lukasha constituency Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge did not die of COVID-19.

Dr. Chilufya told journalists in Lusaka that the Member of Parliament tested negative twice prior to his death.

“On a sad note yes, we have lost Honorable Munkonge Independent member of parliament for Lukasha constituency. Honorable Munkonge 57 died at 04;36 AM on Saturday at levy Mwanawasa hospital. Hon. Munkonge was tested twice for COVID-19, he came in as a referral from Hilltop hospital and both tests were negative.” Said Dr. Chilufya.

He said contrary to online media reports Hon. Munkonge presented complications of high blood pressure and heart failure.