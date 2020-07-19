Vice President Inonge Wina has clarified that the newly constructed Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District.

The Vice President made the clarification yesterday when she addressed marketeers after checking on the progress of the John highway market in Chibombo District.

This follows a standoff between Kabwe Municipal Council and Chibombo Town Council over the ownership of the upcoming MFEZ which is being developed on the great north road.

Mrs. Wina clarified that the economic zone belongs to Chibombo District and that it is meant to benefit the people of the district.

And the Vice President informed marketeers that the dispute between the investor and the council over the land where the market has been constructed has also been resolved.

Mrs. Wina explained that she has met the investor, a Mr. Patel, who has agreed to remove the wire fence and contribute blocks and cement towards the completion of the market structure.

She said the gesture by the investor has been applauded on behalf of the community who stand to benefit from the facility.

And Central Province Minister Stephen Mushanga expressed gratitude to the government for the early distribution of farming inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) for 2020/2021 farming season.

Meanwhile, Chibombo Town Council Chairperson James Ntalasha expressed gratitude to the Vice President over the ownership of the MFEZ.