Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Feature Lifestyle

Kazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action movie “Black Dollar”

By staff
Kazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action movie "Black Dollar"
staff

Kazadi Films released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambia action movie “Black Dollar

Previous articleWednesday Showdown Looms As Nkana Host Zanaco

Wednesday Showdown Looms As Nkana Host Zanaco

Nkana resume their 2019/2020 league campaign this Wednesday when they host Zanaco at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The record 12-time champions are currently fourth, tied...
President Lungu Challenges the Legal Fraternity from LAZ to Freely Engage him

President Edgar Lungu has challenged the legal fraternity to freely engage him on pressing national issues rather than assuming an opposition stance. And President Lungu...
UNZA Don Condemns Police Brutality Against PF Cadres

Sishuwa Sishuwa has condemned the Zambia Police Service for beating PF cadres when corruption-accused Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya appeared in court. Two weeks...
The Disinfecting of Parliament Building in Pictures

The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament...
Pompi unveils “Pene Menso Ya Pela” video

Pompi release the video for his latest song "Pene Menso ya pela". Where the eyes end (#PeneMensoYaPela) That is where faith begins. 2 Corinthians 5:7 says...
Mwepu on his rise to stardom

Midfielder Enock Mwepu keeps his feet firmly on the ground despite all the hype about his exploits at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRcTHb8y1LU  
Movie review: Eurovision Song Contest – The Story of Fire Saga

Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond. PROS ...
Dad, Who is a Hero and who are Zambia’s Heroes?

By Parkie Mbozi During this time of lockdown, with no idea whatsoever when non-examination classes will re-open, I have been turned into dad-cum teacher...
