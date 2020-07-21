Feature Lifestyle Updated: July 21, 2020 Kazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action movie “Black Dollar” By staff July 21, 2020 37 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Kazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action... staff Kazadi Films released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambia action movie “Black Dollar” Previous articleWednesday Showdown Looms As Nkana Host Zanaco LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - July 21, 20200Kazadi Films releases the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambian Action movie “Black Dollar” Kazadi Films released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Zambia action movie "Black Dollar" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phmix47meSERead more Feature Sports Wednesday Showdown Looms As Nkana Host Zanaco sports - July 21, 2020 0 Nkana resume their 2019/2020 league campaign this Wednesday when they host Zanaco at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The record 12-time champions are currently fourth, tied... Read more Headlines President Lungu Challenges the Legal Fraternity from LAZ to Freely Engage him Chief Editor - July 21, 2020 10 President Edgar Lungu has challenged the legal fraternity to freely engage him on pressing national issues rather than assuming an opposition stance. And President Lungu... Read more General News UNZA Don Condemns Police Brutality Against PF Cadres Chief Editor - July 21, 2020 17 Sishuwa Sishuwa has condemned the Zambia Police Service for beating PF cadres when corruption-accused Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya appeared in court. Two weeks... Read more Photo Gallery The Disinfecting of Parliament Building in Pictures Chief Editor - July 21, 2020 15 The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament... Read more More Articles In This Category Pompi unveils “Pene Menso Ya Pela” video Feature Lifestyle staff - July 18, 2020 2 Pompi release the video for his latest song "Pene Menso ya pela". Where the eyes end (#PeneMensoYaPela) That is where faith begins. 2 Corinthians 5:7 says... Read more Mwepu on his rise to stardom Feature Lifestyle staff - July 17, 2020 6 Midfielder Enock Mwepu keeps his feet firmly on the ground despite all the hype about his exploits at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRcTHb8y1LU Read more Movie review: Eurovision Song Contest – The Story of Fire Saga Feature Lifestyle staff - July 13, 2020 0 Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage mishaps test their bond. PROS ... Read more Dad, Who is a Hero and who are Zambia’s Heroes? Feature Lifestyle editor - July 12, 2020 21 By Parkie Mbozi During this time of lockdown, with no idea whatsoever when non-examination classes will re-open, I have been turned into dad-cum teacher... Read more