Health

Lusambo recounts his time ICU, as Another MP recovers from being on Oxygen

Lusaka Province minister Mr. Bowman Lusambo yesterday recounted his time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital where he was battling COVID-19, warning that the disease is real and people must not take it as a joke.

Mr Lusambo, the Lusaka Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament who is expected to return to work today, further narrated that while he was being treated in ICU, the patient who was next to him died.

He said COVID-19 is capable of killing within a short period of time and advised Zambians to take it seriously as it is a disease that one can smile at.

Mr Lusambo said this today’s during the daily COVID-19 briefing in Lusaka where he gave an account of his experience as a Coronavirus survivor after spending more than seven days.

“My experience at Levy Mwanawasa, COVID-19 is real, people are dying. At the time I was in ICU, the patient who was next to me died the following morning. I want to urge the people out there that COVID-19 is not a disease which we can play with, tebulwele bwaku chenselako ameno iyo. COVID-19 bubwele ubwingakwipaya within the shortest period of time,” Mr Lusambo said.

“As I go for work tomorrow, the business on the table will be how do we protect the people of Lusaka from COVID-19 with a multi sectoral team? And I can assure you that as a Province, we are not going to leave any stone unturned because it’s cheaper to prevent and it’s very expensive to treat COVID-19 patients.”

Hon Dr Anthony C.Mumba
Hon Dr Anthony C.Mumba

And Kantanshi Member of Parliament Dr Anthony C.Mumba has recovered from COVID-19 after being put on a ventilator.

” Today 9th August 2020 I have woken up giving praises to Jehovah God for seeing me through my Covid-19 sickness. I cannot believe that I had to be connected to the Oxyginator to support the flow of Oxygen 24- 7,” the MP wrote

“To you my collegues in kantanshi….Covid-19 is real please Mask Up and Stay Safe. Let me thank my Mother Juliet for her prayers my elder brother MJ Mumba for the various interventions my wife and kids for being there for me as well as my other syblings…my friends thanks for showing me love at a time I was totally incapacitated”

“To Kantanshi Constituency your phone calls, prayers and love saw me through. I love you All. To Jehovah God this has been a tough year for me from a Road Accident that almost took my life in Feb this year to being on Oxygen Support”

“Thank you for keeping me God and I believe it is for a purpose. I will continue to work for the People of Kantanshi…..
Kantanshi am back in the field in the next 7 days…..may God continue to Bless You Even More.”

