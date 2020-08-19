9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
National carrier, Zambia Airways, to be issued with the Air Operating Certificate-Kafwaya

Government says the national carrier, Zambia Airways, will soon be issued with the Air Operating Certificate (AOC) by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says most of the challenging steps in relaunching the national carrier have already being delt with.

The Minister said this on Tuesday evening when he featured on a special programme on Radio Ichengelo in Kitwe where he discussed various issues in the ministry as well as on the political front.

“As I sit here, I can tell you with confidence that very soon, Zambia Airways will be issued with the AOC by the Civil Aviation Authority which is under my ministry. It might interest you to note that the most challenging steps have already being handled and where we have reached is to officially launch the company,” he said.

He said COVID-19 has also contributed to the delay to relaunch the national flag carrier saying it has affected a lot of businesses.

“But when we issue out the certificate (AOC), company management will then decide when to start operating. We can’t force them to start operating just because they have been given the certificate. So management has to decide based on the business opportunities available and the passengers who are willing to start traveling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

“It is the desire of the Patriotic Front Government under the able leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to ensure that this company start operating. Zambia Airways is an agenda of the PF Government and we value it. The company is already there because the registration process was already done. Let me just remind our listeners that this is a partnership between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Ethiopian Airways.”

Hon Kafwaya stated that this is the reason why the government is working on aviation infrastructure in order to provide best services in the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, the Transport and Communications Minister spoke against the abuse of social media saying users of cyber space should be responsible not to abuse the cyber space.

He noted that there are many cases of social media abuse because of politics.

