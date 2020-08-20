9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Photo Gallery
Updated:

The Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Some of the Armoured Vehicles handed over to Zambia Police
Some of the Armoured Vehicles handed over to Zambia Police

The Anti-Riot Armaoured vehicle
The Anti-Riot Armaoured vehicle

The Anti-Riot Armaoured vehicle
The Anti-Riot Armaoured vehicle

Some of the Armoured Vehicles handed over to Zambia Police
Some of the Armoured Vehicles handed over to Zambia Police

Zambia Police Chief Kakoma Kanganja thanking the Government for the Equipment while Home affairs Minister Stepehen Kampyongo Looks on

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at the handover ceremony
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at the handover ceremony

Some of the Armoured Vehicles handed over to Zambia Police
Some of the Armoured Vehicles handed over to Zambia Police

First Aid fitted Vehicles for on the Scene Treatment of Victims
First Aid fitted Vehicles for on the Scene Treatment of Victims

First Aid fitted Vehicles for on the Scene Treatment of Victims
First Aid fitted Vehicles for on the Scene Treatment of Victims

Inside the holding compartment of one of the Armoured Vehicles
Inside the holding compartment of one of the Armoured Vehicles

The Anti-Riot Armaoured vehicle
The Anti-Riot Armaoured vehicle

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at the handover ceremony
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at the handover ceremony

Home Affairs Minister at the Handover Ceremony

18 COMMENTS

  2. A serios lack of priorities and waste of tax payers money .Hopefully these are not costing a million dollars some of which is the said 2 million Kwacha peanuts treated as loose change by these clueless government .

    4
    1

  3. A munumental lack of priorities and waste of tax payers money .Hopefully these are not costing a million dollars out of which is the said 2 million Kwacha peanuts treated as loose change by these clueless scum bags .How can this be a priority when we have schools without water and sewarage systems yet you decide to buy these ?Zambia has gone to the dogs because this government is worse than covid 19 and cholera put together

    3
    2

  4. The invisible hand of China at work. What is happening in Zambia is nothing new. It has happened in Uganda and Zim. China believes in heavyhandedness when dealing with masses. It’s a win-win arrangement for PF and China. PF needs this approach for their political survival while China needs a puppet regime that favours it’s approach. We just hope “Mr Takapite” will live up to his new name. Agony is buying these things and only to get them used on you the buyer! Time to get 50kg of popcorn. This movie is getting more interesting and we don’t know the endgame!

    4

  5. PF niba Onion mumenso twanaka nabo bamambala! The police and Army should arrest the pompwes who said ubomba mwibala alya mwibala, and that kaponya minister who steals for the future of his family!

    4
    1

  8. This is a country with no public toilets…….
    Did Lungu see how the president of Sudan was carried in the same trucks to prison?

    3
    1

  10. Weaponizing the police with military equipment against the population is an arbitrary admission of failure.
    They are expecting more riots because they now know they are failures.

    3
    1

  11. Theirs a God bigger than the god of PF and he has heard the cry of the Zambian people.
    The riot gear is an investment in vain and won’t save PF.
    Better build comfortable prisons for your selves PF

    2

  12. This display of military equipment bought for police is meant to instill fear amongst citizens as they go to vote in 2021. Unfortunately most citizens no longer get scared of police. The same PF has degraded police by allowing PF cadres to attack and abuse men and women in uniform. Please dont lose the focus- register to vote and use your vote wisely in 2021.

    1

  15. Armored vehicles definitely meant to crush protestors after rigging next year’s elections. This is where the evil intentions of PF for the upcoming elections becomes clear. No one should doubt the resolve of Lungu to impose himself for a 3rd term. The trucks above are a harbinger of bad tidings as far as next year’s elections are concerned. The opposition must think outside the box to outsmart these PF quarks. Fortunately, PF outfits are not good at thinking and this is their weakness which needs to be capitalized upon.

    1

  16. Gaddaffi bought similar ones 2 months before his unfortunate death.
    Even the Mali President has them, but he failed to use them 3 days ago.

    2

  18. Is Zambia a peaceful country??
    From this priority I do not think so.
    Just invest in de-escalation of economic and political tension.

  19. More of police emboldening and intimidation equipment! PF is preparing for the mayhem it’s cadres will unleash on the electorate that will want to exercise their civic right of voting! Of utmost importance to the Zambian people and for accountability is the cost associated with purchase of this equipment! And since the government now spends on “used” equipment as has happened for fire tenders the painting in blue should not deceive the citizenry! The equipment looks like decommissioned from army! What is the cost please?

