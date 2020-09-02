9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 3, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government and Cooperating partners to commence disbursement of COVID 19 Emergency Social Cash Funds

By Chief Editor
38 views
3
Rural News Government and Cooperating partners to commence disbursement of COVID 19...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government and Cooperating partners will next week commence disbursement of COVID 19 Emergency Social Cash Funds to pandemic victims in six districts of the Copperbelt.

UNICEF Financial Management Expert, Bwalya Mukefuwa said the project which will run for a period of six months is expected to mitigate hunger situations in households that are worst hit by the effects of COVID 19.

Dr. Mukefuwa said beneficiaries who are already on the social cash transfer scheme will be paid bi-monthly grants of K800 adding that this will reduce poverty levels in most households.

He said this when he called on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe in Ndola yesterday that Airtel has been contracted to disburse the funds to the beneficiaries.

“This is a milestone especially that we have gone cashless,” Dr. Mukefuwa said.

And Mr. Nundwe said the emergency cash transfer funds will undoubtedly cushion hunger situations in worst-hit COVID 19 districts.

Mr. Nundwe also appealed to the funders of the program not to just concentrate on urban districts but rural ones too.

He said the bringing on board the other four districts will drastically reduce poverty levels in many households in the province.

“There also has to be sustainability in the program, I’m thinking what happens to the beneficiaries after six months and if COVID 19,” he said.

The programs will be rolled out in all the ten districts of the Copperbelt except Luanshya, Masaiti, Mpongwe and Lufwanyama.

14 districts are earmarked to benefit from emergency cash transfer representing 118, 000 households across the country.

The program is being supported by UNICEF, World Bank and four other cooperating partners.

Previous articleEmmanuel Jay Banda pleads not guilty to one count of unlawful assembly
Next articleGovernment receives huge consignment of assorted essential drugs

3 COMMENTS

  1. Idyots at it again, why not use LapGreen’s Zamtel or ZRA than make Airtel enriched from covid-19?
    Airtel also should not have accepted to money-laundering. ACC should already camp at Bwalya Mukefuwa’s house, to get their share too.
    Hoooo sorry it’s the free money from UNICEF they don’t trust PF government companies.

    3

  2. Pf corruption will take over just wait & see. Ati bi-monthly K800 kwisa,? They will be lucky if they even see half that cash. We saw it will the social cash transfer. Were there was talk of a monthly K300 people received only a bag of mealie meal or nothing at all. So this won’t be any different.

    1

  3. Roll it out roll it. We thank you. This will save lives. Meanwhile the boy hh who stole our money is so greedy that he only donated tu geisha soup after being forced to. If you steal at least br like pablo Escobar and give to poor

    2
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zambia U15 Receive Group Draws For Croatia Tournament

Chipolopolo U15 know their group stage opponents at the 2020 Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament that Croatia will host...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana,Forest,Eagles,Napsa Know Their CAF Match Dates

sports - 1
CAF have announced the club registration deadlines and match dates for the knockout stage of the 2020/2021 Inter-Club season. Nkana and continental debutants Forest Rangers...
Read more
General News

Tutwa Ngulube offers to Pay for HH’s Air Time to Clear his name

Chief Editor - 33
DEPUTY CHIEF WHIP Hon Tutwa Ngulube says UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has a duty to explain his role in the Privatisation of national assets. Hon...
Read more
Feature Politics

Flashback: 2013 President Sata asks the DPP to establish whether HH can be prosecuted over his wealth.

editor - 27
Source : Lusakatimes Archives Republican President Michael Sata has directed Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mutembo Nchito to establish whether UPND president Hakainde Hichilema can...
Read more
General News

Brian Mushimba strongly condemns the tendency to demean women that speak out on national issues

Chief Editor - 25
HIGHER EDUCATION Minister Hon Brian Mushimba has strongly condemned the growing tendency by some political players to demean women that speak out on national...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Education Minister Suspends construction works for a School in Mwense

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
General Education Minister, Dennis Wanchinga has suspended construction works at Loto Secondary School in Mwense, Luapula province, due to poor materials being used. The works...
Read more

Nkandu Luo launched the Village Chicken Commercialisation programme

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo has launched the Simdach Village Chicken Commercialisation programme aimed at improving the livestock sector. Professor Luo has expressed optimism...
Read more

7 UPND Cadres Arrested for Interfering with the mobile issuance of NRCs

Rural News Chief Editor - 19
Police in Milenge District have arrested seven opposition UPND cadres for allegedly interfering with the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards, NRCs. Luapula Province Police...
Read more

President Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his four days working visit of Luapula Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 25
President Edgar Lungu has arrived at Kaswela Lunga in Lunga District, as he starts his four day working visit of Luapula Province under the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.