9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 3, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Zambia U15 Receive Group Draws For Croatia Tournament

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zambia U15 Receive Group Draws For Croatia Tournament
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo U15 know their group stage opponents at the 2020 Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament that Croatia will host from September 21-28.

Tournament debutants Zambia have been drawn in Group B against Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

Chisi Mbewe’s side will face North Macedonia in their first game on September 23 followed by Bosnia & Herzegovina and later play Romania on September 25.

Playoffs for the bottom two classifications for the tournament will be played on September 27.

Group runners-up will play for bronze while the leaders will meet in the final.

Chipolopolo coach Micho has helped overseeing the regional selection process over the last two weeks.

The invitation is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between FAZ and the Croatia Football Association headed by 1998 FIFA World Cup star Davor Suker.

Previous articleNkana,Forest,Eagles,Napsa Know Their CAF Match Dates

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zambia U15 Receive Group Draws For Croatia Tournament

Chipolopolo U15 know their group stage opponents at the 2020 Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament that Croatia will host...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana,Forest,Eagles,Napsa Know Their CAF Match Dates

sports - 1
CAF have announced the club registration deadlines and match dates for the knockout stage of the 2020/2021 Inter-Club season. Nkana and continental debutants Forest Rangers...
Read more
General News

Tutwa Ngulube offers to Pay for HH’s Air Time to Clear his name

Chief Editor - 32
DEPUTY CHIEF WHIP Hon Tutwa Ngulube says UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has a duty to explain his role in the Privatisation of national assets. Hon...
Read more
Feature Politics

Flashback: 2013 President Sata asks the DPP to establish whether HH can be prosecuted over his wealth.

editor - 27
Source : Lusakatimes Archives Republican President Michael Sata has directed Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mutembo Nchito to establish whether UPND president Hakainde Hichilema can...
Read more
General News

Brian Mushimba strongly condemns the tendency to demean women that speak out on national issues

Chief Editor - 25
HIGHER EDUCATION Minister Hon Brian Mushimba has strongly condemned the growing tendency by some political players to demean women that speak out on national...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana,Forest,Eagles,Napsa Know Their CAF Match Dates

Feature Sports sports - 1
CAF have announced the club registration deadlines and match dates for the knockout stage of the 2020/2021 Inter-Club season. Nkana and continental debutants Forest Rangers...
Read more

FIFA Meeting With FAZ Stakeholders Postponed

Feature Sports sports - 1
Tuesday's FIFA, FAZ and stakeholders e-meeting has been postponed. FIFA were due to host an online meeting with officials from FAZ, Ministry of Sport, National...
Read more

Under-15 Chipolopolo Trials Gather Momentum

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will oversee final Zambia Under-15 team selection this week ahead of the sides’ participation in an eight-team tournament scheduled...
Read more

FIFA Sets Date For Its FAZ, Government and Stakeholders Meeting

Feature Sports sports - 2
FIFA has set September 1, 2020 for the long-awaited e-meeting with FAZ, Government and stakeholders. The meeting was agreed on by local...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.