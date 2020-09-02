Chipolopolo U15 know their group stage opponents at the 2020 Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament that Croatia will host from September 21-28.

Tournament debutants Zambia have been drawn in Group B against Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

Chisi Mbewe’s side will face North Macedonia in their first game on September 23 followed by Bosnia & Herzegovina and later play Romania on September 25.

Playoffs for the bottom two classifications for the tournament will be played on September 27.

Group runners-up will play for bronze while the leaders will meet in the final.

Chipolopolo coach Micho has helped overseeing the regional selection process over the last two weeks.

The invitation is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between FAZ and the Croatia Football Association headed by 1998 FIFA World Cup star Davor Suker.