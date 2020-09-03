9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 4, 2020
Shepolopolo Heading To South America For Friendly’s

By sports
Shepolopolo has secured two friendly dates away in South America against Chile.
Bruce Mwape’s girls will face Chile in Santiago on November 28 and December 1.

This will be Shepolopolo’s debut meeting against a non-African opponent and will be using the friendlies as preparations for their rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games Women’s football tournament campaign in Japan.

“We are happy to announce that we have organized a high profile match for our senior women national team with Chile. We believe that this will give the team a taste of high profile opposition as we will be flying the continent’s flag in Tokyo,” Football Association of Zambia General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

Chile have invited Zambia for the two friendly games to test themselves against African opposition before facing Cameroon in next February’s two-legged 2020 Olympic Play-off qualifier.

Last March, Shepolopolo beat Cameroon 2-1 in the final leg to qualify to the Olympics on away goals rule after 4-4 on aggregate result.

