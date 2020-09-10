Napsa Stars have joined Zesco United in setting the pace in the early pre-season transfer dash with the announcement of two key signings.

The 2019/2020 fourth place finishers and CAF Confederation Cup debutants have brought in ex-Nkana midfielder Jacob Ngulube in one of two early signings so far this week.

Ngulube joins Napsa on a three -year deal from Kansanshi Dynamos where he barely spent a season after leaving Nkana mid last year.

His signing on Wednesday came a day after Kenyan striker Timothy Otieno was unveiled also on a three year deal from Tusker FC where he scored 14 goals last season.

But leaving the Lusaka club are striker’s Timothy Maleka who departs after three quiet years at the club and Mambote Assis from the DR Congo who had spent just one season at Napsa.

Napsa and Zesco have so far headlined on pre-season arrivals with the latter signing Kelvin Mubanga, Bruce Musakanya and Lazarus Phiri from Nkana, Red Arrows and Green Eagles respectively.