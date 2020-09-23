The pre-season drama continues thick and fast in the FAZ Super Division with Nkana today breathing a sigh of relief after FIFA lifted the international player transfer ban imposed on the record 13-time Zambian champions.

Nkana were slapped with a transfer ban following a contractual dispute with Ghana-born goalkeeper Stephen Adams who barely kicked a ball at Wusakile two seasons ago when he left less than six-months into a three-year deal.

“The world football governing body FIFA has lifted a transfer ban imposed Nkana Football Club following a dispute with Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams. In a letter to Nkana FC dated 23 September 2020, FIFA Head of Players’ Status, Erika Montemor Ferreira acknowledged receipt of the communication of the legal representative of the player confirming that the parties involved in the matter have settled the matter ,” Nkana said in a statement.

The news is a huge relief for the defending FAZ Super Division champions who have endured a turbulent 2020/2021 pre-season build-up following a raft of player departures.

Notably on that list is midfielder Kelvin Mubanga who jumped ship to join Nkana’s Copperbelt archrivals and league champion predecessors Zesco United while striker Idris Mbombo is also believed to be seeking a move away from the Kitwe giants.

Furthermore, Nkana’s financial guarantees of 2020/2021 CAF Champions League participation are in the balance after the clubs sponsors Mopani Copper Mines said they would not be footing the team’s continental campaign budget.