New Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is hoping to successfully implement his policy from Zanaco of promoting players from the youth ranks.

Zanaco has over the years tapped from its lower tier side Young Zanaco to boost its senior squad- something that Zesco has failed to exploit despite massive investment in their junior structures.

“Of course I am coming with the same tradition of trying to give the young ones an opportunity to showcase their talent,” Numba said.

“I think if they are any young ones from the teams that Zesco has, I believe Zesco has so many junior teams, then I think I will work hand-in-hand with the coaches so that we can see which ones we can elevate because that is what we were doing at Zanaco.

“If you talk about the Charles Zulu’s, Mangani Banda’s, all those came from the junior ranks.

“My policy as coach, what I do is when I see that there is a talented player, I ask them to train with the senior team then they go back and play their leagues at their junior teams so that they get aquatinted what the senior team’s philosophy is.

“So, by the time they are elevated, they find it easier to fuse into the senior team and that is what I will bring into this team.”