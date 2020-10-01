Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs says it has decided to introduce a Covid-19 Empowerment Fund for the churches.

She said the fund is aimed at helping the churches to come up Covid-19 sensitization in the communities and help the vulnerable in their congregations.

Speaking when she addressed journalists yesterday at Government Complex, Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili said President Edgar Lungu’s administration is aware of the economic hardships the churches have gone through during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Rev. Sumaili stated that her Ministry has been tasked by the President to make modalities of how the funds shall be disbursed and accessed by the church.

“The churches will be informed when this has been done and obviously, we shall make consultation so that the fund is properly administered without leaving anyone behind. Even those churches that in the rural areas should be able to access,” she added.

The Minister further added that the government is grateful for the support it has continued to receive from the church and Religious Bodies as the nation continues to battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rev. Sumaili disclosed that churches that operate in school class rooms are still not operating but they have not been banned from using classrooms.

She said the suspension has been done in order to allow the school authorities to organize themselves and see how the pupils can be kept safe in this time of Covid-19.

“The decision to suspend the of use classrooms for worship purposes was done in consultation with the Ministry of health, Ministry of General Education, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Local Government,” she noted.

The Minister further noted that the issue of churches worshiping in classrooms is receiving the necessary attention as her Ministry is working with other line ministries in finding a lasting solution.