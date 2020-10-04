PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo says he is exceedingly humbled by the love the people of Chingola have continued to show to President Edgar Lungu.

And Mr. Lusambo has urged the leadership in Chingola to investigate the cost of mealie meal in the district.

Addressing seas of people at Kaunda Square Grounds in Chiwempala in Chingola District, Mr. Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu is aware of the cost of mealie meal in the district adding that those abusing citizens should be penalized.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister says President Lungu also took action on KCM to safeguard the best interests of the people of Zambia.

The Kabushi Lawmaker says those bidding to take over the mine should be given time as movements are restricted due to the Coronavirus Global Pandemic which was unforeseen.

Mr. Lusambo says President Lungu is also aware that some people within the Copperbelt are not getting jobs in preference for outsiders a move he assured will be addressed expeditiously.

The Mobilisation Coordinator explained that President Lungu is committed to the delivery of projects in Chingola and across the country.

Mr. Lusambo says President Lungu has managed to transform the country through visible infrastructure development adding that citizens need to register in numbers to give President Lungu another term of office.

He also says the issue of mountain dump in the area will be addressed to empower youths as assured by Chingola Member of Parliament Mathews Nkhuwa.

The PF Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Coordinator explained that the ruling party has received reports of ill-treatment of youths at Nchanga assuring the youths that the matter will receive attention.

Mr. Lusambo warned school authorities against sending away pupils that fail to pay dues on time urging them to find an amicable solution.

PF Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo and PF Chingola Member of Parliament Mathews Nkhuwa urged Chingola residents to support President Lungu in order to foster unprecedented development.