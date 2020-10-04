9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 4, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Lusambo calls on Chingola leadership to investigate the high cost of Mealie Meal

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Feature Politics Lusambo calls on Chingola leadership to investigate the high cost of Mealie...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo says he is exceedingly humbled by the love the people of Chingola have continued to show to President Edgar Lungu.

And Mr. Lusambo has urged the leadership in Chingola to investigate the cost of mealie meal in the district.

Addressing seas of people at Kaunda Square Grounds in Chiwempala in Chingola District, Mr. Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu is aware of the cost of mealie meal in the district adding that those abusing citizens should be penalized.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister says President Lungu also took action on KCM to safeguard the best interests of the people of Zambia.
The Kabushi Lawmaker says those bidding to take over the mine should be given time as movements are restricted due to the Coronavirus Global Pandemic which was unforeseen.

Mr. Lusambo says President Lungu is also aware that some people within the Copperbelt are not getting jobs in preference for outsiders a move he assured will be addressed expeditiously.

The Mobilisation Coordinator explained that President Lungu is committed to the delivery of projects in Chingola and across the country.

Mr. Lusambo says President Lungu has managed to transform the country through visible infrastructure development adding that citizens need to register in numbers to give President Lungu another term of office.

He also says the issue of mountain dump in the area will be addressed to empower youths as assured by Chingola Member of Parliament Mathews Nkhuwa.
The PF Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Coordinator explained that the ruling party has received reports of ill-treatment of youths at Nchanga assuring the youths that the matter will receive attention.

Mr. Lusambo warned school authorities against sending away pupils that fail to pay dues on time urging them to find an amicable solution.
PF Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo and PF Chingola Member of Parliament Mathews Nkhuwa urged Chingola residents to support President Lungu in order to foster unprecedented development.

PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo's Mass Rally in Chingola
PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo’s Mass Rally in Chingola

PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo's Mass Rally in Chingola

PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo's Mass Rally in Chingola
PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo’s Mass Rally in Chingola

Previous articleGovernment Praises US for continued support towards Health Sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Lusambo calls on Chingola leadership to investigate the high cost of Mealie Meal

PF Copperbelt Provincial Mobilisation Coordinator Bowman Lusambo says he is exceedingly humbled by the love the people of Chingola...
Read more
Health

Government Praises US for continued support towards Health Sector

Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama has thanked the United States Government for the support they continue rendering to...
Read more
Economy

ZRA donates confiscated cooking oil to health institutions

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), has donated over six thousand litres of cooking oil worth K200, 000 to various charity and health institutions...
Read more
Headlines

Inonge Wina Warns Mopani against demolishing private properties purported to have been built on its land

Chief Editor - 0
Vice President Inonge Wina has warned Mopani Copper Mine against demolishing private properties purported to have been built on its land. Mrs Wina said...
Read more
Feature Sports

Napsa Stars Draw Again, Forest Suffer Another Defeat

sports - 1
Forest Rangers lost again while hosts Napsa Stars are still winless as the Six-Club Preseason tournament entered day two on Saturday at National Heroes...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Commission of inquiry on Privatisation- No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on Earth!

Feature Politics editor - 49
The nonsense and sheer opportunism we entertain in this country is mind baffling. No wonder we are the 4th hungriest nation on earth, amidst...
Read more

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

Feature Politics editor - 26
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for...
Read more

Four political parties successfully apply for Chilubi council chairperson by- election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Four candidates have successfully filed-in their nominations for the October 22 Chilubi Council Chairperson By-election. These include PF’s Rosemary Chimbini, People’s Alliance...
Read more

ECZ to Operate Independently: I hope it has nothing to do with Dr. Mumba’s rigging allegation

Feature Politics editor - 7
The news that President Edgar Lungu will ensure that ECZ operates independently from any political interference is being received with praise by some people....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.