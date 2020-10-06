ZCCM-IH Gold Company has in the past three months produced gold worth sixty million kwacha at Kasenseli Gold mine in the Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province.

ZCCM-IH Project Manager Charles Mjumphi told Journalists in an interview that through the ongoing exploration works, the firm has been producing about 15 kilograms of gold per month.

“Currently we are producing Gold at the rate of about 15 kilograms a month and so far we have produced Gold worth about Sixty million kwacha in the past three months,” he said.

He said the company has now started pilot mining to help the firm understand the geology and mineralization of the area.

Mr Mjumphi said the company has from the start of the project in March 2020 covered five hectares of the total area where they have drilled lengths of up to 5000 meters.

He said samples from the drill cores have since been taken to the laboratory for testing for gold presence.

Mr Mjumphi said the information from the laboratory will help the firm conduct a resource model to ascertain the type of equipment required as well as the mining method to be employed.

He disclosed that the company intends to expand their operations by increasing their processing capacity to fifty tonnes an hour translating to 400 metric tonnes of output.

Mr Mjumphi said the firm also plans to acquire additional mining equipment to enable it stock pile for the rainy season.

He also indicated that 50 out of the total 1,317 hectares of the mine area where the operations will concentrate on is being fenced in order to enhance security at the mine.