9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Fashion Awed by October Chipolopolo Camp

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Fashion Awed by October Chipolopolo Camp
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has described the three-friendly series October camp under new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as an awesome experience.

Micho official met his foreign-based players for the first time over the last one week since his appointment in February that was delayed due to the eight-month international match lockdown.

Chipolopolo won two and lost one match during the camp and friendly tour starting with the home-based players beating Malawi in the first friendly 1-0 on October 7 in Lusaka.

Sakala and the seven other foreign-based players later saw action in the two away matches starting with Kenya where Zambia lost 2-1 in Nairobi on October 9 and against South Africa whom they beat 2-1 in Rustenburg on October 11.

“It has been nice to work with these guys and nice seeing the locals putting in effort. It will be a great team working together with all the foreign based players,” Fashion said.

“If we continue like this, we will have 90 percent of becoming a better team and looking at what we are doing now, tactically we are getting better and togetherness in the team.”

Chipolopolo now turn their attention to November in a Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana when they battle to salvage their 2021 AFCON hopes after two successive defeats left them bottom of the pool on zero points after two games played.

“I think we have a chance to beat Botswana in the two games. As a player, I have a duty to defend the pride of my country and I am always looking forward to win and not to lose,” Fashion said.

“We lost to Kenya but it was not something that I was frustrated about. I have to appreciate what the team did and all the effort. Some of these games become lessons and then you wake up and concentrate. We have done it and won against South Africa.”

Fashion went on to say that the team felt very motivated by coach Micho’s philosophy.

“Personally I have a very good relationship with him, we always talk, and I had never met him before I came here but we always spoke on the phone. He used to call me weekly and tell me about the tactics and how he wants me to play which is very good and perfect for me,” Fashion said.

“When I came here I knew what I am supposed to do, that was very good. He is a very good man and will change Zambian football.”

Previous articlePresident Lungu will bounce back into office Next Year -Defence Minister tells Parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Fashion Awed by October Chipolopolo Camp

Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has described the three-friendly series October camp under new coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as an...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu will bounce back into office Next Year -Defence Minister tells Parliament

Chief Editor - 6
Defence Minister Hon Davies Chama has said that President Edgar Lungu will bounce back into office next year because he possesses resilient and...
Read more
General News

Zambia is focused on controlling African migratory locusts-Minister of Agriculture

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo says government remains committed towards controlling the outbreak of the African migratory locusts in the country. Mr Katambo said government’s...
Read more
General News

Another Mealie Meal and Maize Smuggling Operation headed for DRC busted

Chief Editor - 2
A combined team of Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officers in North-Western province has seized over 10 thousand by 25...
Read more
General News

Police in Nakonde discover logs of Mukula off-loaded by Unknown Persons

Chief Editor - 6
Police in Muchinga Province has warned individuals involved in illegal deals of Mukuka that the law will take its course once they are caught. Muchinga...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tuesday Football Briefs

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are some Tuesday briefs from the football circles. =NAPSA SIGN MUSHILI Chanda Mushili has joined Napsa Stars on a three year deal from Buildcon. The...
Read more

Copperbelt Basketball To Allow Limited Spectators

Feature Sports sports - 0
The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has announced that it will allow a limited number of spectators when it stages the invitational tournament from...
Read more

Kangwa Reflects on Debut As Chipolopolo Captain

Feature Sports sports - 0
Evans Kangwa is honored to have marked his debut as Chipolopolo captain with a victory. Kangwa was picked to captain Chipolopolo against Bafana Bafana on...
Read more

Chipolopolo Rally to Redeem Themselves to Beat Bafana

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo on Sunday begun life minus expelled captain Kabaso Chongo with victory over South Africa in friendly match away in Rustenburg. Zambia rallied to beat...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.