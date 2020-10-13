Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has described the three-friendly series October camp under new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as an awesome experience.

Micho official met his foreign-based players for the first time over the last one week since his appointment in February that was delayed due to the eight-month international match lockdown.

Chipolopolo won two and lost one match during the camp and friendly tour starting with the home-based players beating Malawi in the first friendly 1-0 on October 7 in Lusaka.

Sakala and the seven other foreign-based players later saw action in the two away matches starting with Kenya where Zambia lost 2-1 in Nairobi on October 9 and against South Africa whom they beat 2-1 in Rustenburg on October 11.

“It has been nice to work with these guys and nice seeing the locals putting in effort. It will be a great team working together with all the foreign based players,” Fashion said.

“If we continue like this, we will have 90 percent of becoming a better team and looking at what we are doing now, tactically we are getting better and togetherness in the team.”

Chipolopolo now turn their attention to November in a Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana when they battle to salvage their 2021 AFCON hopes after two successive defeats left them bottom of the pool on zero points after two games played.

“I think we have a chance to beat Botswana in the two games. As a player, I have a duty to defend the pride of my country and I am always looking forward to win and not to lose,” Fashion said.

“We lost to Kenya but it was not something that I was frustrated about. I have to appreciate what the team did and all the effort. Some of these games become lessons and then you wake up and concentrate. We have done it and won against South Africa.”

Fashion went on to say that the team felt very motivated by coach Micho’s philosophy.

“Personally I have a very good relationship with him, we always talk, and I had never met him before I came here but we always spoke on the phone. He used to call me weekly and tell me about the tactics and how he wants me to play which is very good and perfect for me,” Fashion said.

“When I came here I knew what I am supposed to do, that was very good. He is a very good man and will change Zambian football.”