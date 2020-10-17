9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 17, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

Hand hygiene facilities, critical to tackling COVID-19 – Council

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Health Hand hygiene facilities, critical to tackling COVID-19 - Council
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa has called for a multi-sectoral approach aimed at ensuring that hand hygiene facilities are made available and accessible by all members of society.

Speaking when he officiated at the Global Hand-Washing Day (GHD) commemoration held at Konkola Stadium, Mr Ngosa said the event was timely in that the world has been hit with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Ngosa intimated that the pandemic has highlighted the critical role that hand hygiene plays in the transmission of the virus besides the spread of other diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, Ebola and many others that cause harm to the human body.

“This fight calls for a multi-sectoral approach in order to make hand hygiene facilities available and accessible for all. It requires for all to adapt to the new normal by changing our behaviours and embracing best practices to support optimal hand hygiene, masking up and physical distancing,” he said.

The District Commissioner challenged people to make hand washing a habit in homes and places of work as the government had introduced a number of policy measures aimed at strengthening the fight against the spread of the virus.

Mr Ngosa further called on all stakeholders to share available information on hand hygiene and sensitise people on the correct way of washing hands to prevent diseases.

And Acting Chililabombwe Municipal Council Director of Planning Smart Mumba said hand washing is a good practice which should be encouraged in every community to avert the spread of diseases among them the novel corona virus which has claimed many lives.

The commemoration which was being held under the theme “Hand Hygiene for All’ was characterized with various activities among them a march past, had washing demonstrations, sketches and poems.

Previous articleSell your Maize to FRA Contribute to the National strategic Food Reserve, Wina Tells Farmers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Hand hygiene facilities, critical to tackling COVID-19 – Council

Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa has called for a multi-sectoral approach aimed at ensuring that hand hygiene facilities are...
Read more
Economy

Sell your Maize to FRA Contribute to the National strategic Food Reserve, Wina Tells Farmers

Chief Editor - 0
Vice president, Inonge Wina has implored farmers countrywide to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). Mrs Wina said it is important...
Read more
General News

Lusaka’s Day of Prayer moved to Lusaka show ground

Chief Editor - 0
The government has announced that the commemoration of the Day of National Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation in Lusaka has been moved from the...
Read more
Feature Politics

ECZ starts the Voter Education Training for the in-coming voter registration exercise

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has started the voter education training for the in-coming voter registration exercise in Luena Constituency in Western...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ Must Act to Stop Political Violence, Regardless of the Party Involved-LAZ

Chief Editor - 0
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to use the vast set of tools at its...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

53 COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours

Health Chief Editor - 3
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many populations leaving a trail of over one million deaths in its wake since December 2019. Ministry of Health...
Read more

Health Minister warns private health facilities

Health Chief Editor - 3
Minster of Health Chitalu Chilufya has warned some private health institutions to avoid admitting COVID-19 patient as they would be held responsible for late...
Read more

Five People Arrested for Operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration

Health Chief Editor - 5
Five people of Solwezi District in North- Western Province have been arrested for operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration in contravention of...
Read more

Kasama General Hospital to have COVID-19 center

Health Chief Editor - 3
Kasama General Hospital says it has started expanding the COVID -19 isolation center at the institutions. Kasama Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Musiyani Simukonde said the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.