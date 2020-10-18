Dear Pentecostal Clergy,
You will agree with me that, in the Bible, every King that went rogue, had prophets telling him he was doing just fine. Even the evil King Ahab, as he was searching for the prophet Elijah, so he could kill him, had former prophets of Yahweh burning sacrifices with Baal’s riotus lot.
You should remember too that, while that is true, there always was a righteous Elijah, Nathan or Samuel to do God’s bidding, during Israel’s difficult times.
I will alert you to a rarely spoken about fact that these prophets, who stayed faithful to God, always came from outside the King’s court to bring a message or carry out a duty. Usually, their own lives were sparse and difficult.
What I am saying is that the prophets of God did not sit at the table of the King, or fraternize with him. There was a clear separation that allowed them to speak into the life of the King, truthfully.
I address you because today is the National Day of Prayer in our Zambia. On this day, I find myself wondering how many of you will be able to say to President Lungu, like prophet Nathan did to King David – Thou art the man?
I direct this to you the Pentecostals, the part of the church I belong to, because it is you who announced to the nation that President Lungu was a born-again leader who would do right by Zambia. You essentially anointed him and presented him to the people as God’s choice for them.
Well, we all know that it would be very difficult to still state that President Lungu’s leadership has been godly or good for the people. We also know that, right now, the President is still making extremely harmful leadership choices.
So I ask, do any of you serve your own God truthfully enough to, like Nathan did to King David, say to President Lungu – you are the man that has destroyed Zambia? To speak honestly on this National Day of Prayer about the pain the country is in, under his leadership.
Or, will you keep feasting at the table of plenty, refusing to tell the President the truth so that maybe, just maybe, he may, like David, repent?
That because you choose to, this time, be honest messengers, this President may relieve the nation of the yoke of injustice it is now living under.
By Laura Miti
Facebook Post
Very wrong chap he was indeed! Grabbed Naboth’s vineyard and murdered him!
Father Lupupa was actually flattering ndani with all kinds of hollow praises. These are the clergy we have.
Madam Miti,you have said it as it ought to be….Pastors,do you hear or you will continue with your muzungu anikonde syndrome?
Madam Miti,you have said it as it ought to be.you bishops,father’s,pastors….you lie to yourselves if you don’t advise him ..tell him what forgiveness is,what repentance is,what reconciliation is….not in the night you plan to harm others for no reason….shame on you pastor’s
Laura miti , my tribal wise wife God gave me before this nation was born,
Love your wisdom and your commitment to a justy society.
Continue with your work as the good Lord will always be with you in doing what are doing.
In bemba we say ‘ bakashimikila elyo balebashikila tabalefwaya no kumfwa,’
Prophets were teaching them none wanted to listen.
Mwebakashi naya ku kasama ba laura
Laura used my words more effectively than me. The Pente-papas are largely responsible for brainwashing us with Lungu’s version of christianity making their followers countenance to a blatant lie. We are messed up big time.
A true God-Sent prophet does not assume. He waits upon God. God gives him the message, which often comes with a vision clearly displayed. Most of these who rise up and speak in the name of God are prophets of Baal.
I thought these UPND morons were not interested in the day of prayer. If they are serious about staying away they should have stayed away in totality without watching the whole proceeding on ZNBC trying to pick out whatever bad they are always looking for in Lungu. Almost all the preachers today one way or the other indicated to Lungu that Zambians are in need. Farther Lupupa said and I quote “Zambians should not be wearing salaula, drive second hand vehicles, Zambians should own property, land and have something to call theirs” Zambians should benefit from copper”. The evi! cult in the UPND the only day they will be happy is when their small god is in state house.
To hell with this devil worshipper miti and her sponsor HH. Voestek imwe!!!!
Just an advise to you Laura your letter is so judgemental and dangerous because you are overstepping your line by trying to tell the Clergy in Zambia what to do when you never called even one of them Firstly new testament prophets operate differently from the Old testament prophets The role of the New testament clergy is to pray for those in leadership and not be antagonistic because that is the spirit of Anti Christ for your own information God is big enough to remove President Lungu without your help or any opposition party And lastly even when Nathan went to tell David his sin he used diplomacy and not vulgar language which has become so common among this generation Humble yourself God is in control of every situation and dont try to champion a cause you have no idea about Running a…
Laura Miti will always be Laura Miti. Great stuff as always. U don’t mess around with Laura.
You can see the responses from the blind leading another blind or being led, these are wolves in sheep’s skin. There is nothing judgmental in Laura’s message but the truth which hurts, those who killed Jesus didn’t kill him because he was telling lies, but because he told the truth. Every normal Zambian knows the truth about PF and it’s schemes, just let them know that God is not a man for them to stupidly fool themselves that they can mock him. Their day of reckoning will surely come.
Please permit me to educate you on what the Bible says about leadership and the role of those that are led by them. The first is Romans 13, all governments good or bad are appointed by God. Second
Please permit me to educate you on what the Bible says about leadership and the role of those that are led by them. The first is Romans 13, all governments good or bad are appointed by God. Second 1 Timothy 2:1-3 that all subjects should pray for those leaders that they may rule with the fear of God. This is what God says He desires. What you think or say therefore is of no consequence. Only what God wills is important. Also a person cannot stand judgement over another in question of their righteousness because we are all sinners. This is why many bring judgement on themselves and misfortune…
…..( continued) … or calamity attacking rulers because you don’t know that you are opposing God himself. Acts 5:39
Laura may be a prophetess without claim or title.
But what I can say is listen carefully to the honest truth she has poured out of her heart.
The opposite of a Christian is a devil worshipper,,,Laura Miti has spoken the whole truth. Any contrast to that is evil and bent on oppressing the general Zambian populous!!
Don’t advocate wrong just because you are beneficiaries of the high tables crumbs!!
I wise person respects other people’s opinions and that’s one of the most important pillars of democracy.