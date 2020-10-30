9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda opens up on cancer battle

By staff
39 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda opens up on cancer battle
staff

After making the difficult decision to go public on his battle against colon cancer, former Zambian President Rupiah Banda says more should be done to help people fight the disease.

Previous articleUPND’s Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda opens up on cancer battle

After making the difficult decision to go public on his battle against colon cancer, former Zambian President Rupiah Banda...
Read more
Photo Gallery

UPND’s Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures

Chief Editor - 30
 
Read more
Feature Politics

PF appoint President Lungu’s Daughter as Chairperson for Chawama Constituency

Chief Editor - 15
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has appointed Nkholoma ward 1 councillor Mrs Tasila Lungu Mwansa as it's Chairperson for Chawama Constituency...
Read more
Rural News

Kalumbila parents commended for reducing early marriages

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Mumena of the Kaonde speaking people in Kalumbila district has commended parents for playing an important role in reducing child marriages and early...
Read more
General News

U S embassy awards K4.5 million to 9 women entrepreneurs

Chief Editor - 3
The United States Embassy, in collaboration with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Center (WEAC), has yesterday awarded nine...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian A-List arts Mampi, B’Flow, Wezi, Chef 187, Cleo Ice Queen and Esther Chungu collaborate on “Good Together”

Entertainment News staff - 3
Zambian A-List arts Mampi, B’Flow, Wezi, Chef 187, Cleo Ice Queen & Esther Chungu come together and create a song called “Good Together”. The jam “We are good together!’ is...
Read more

DJ H-Mac ft. Macky2, SlapDee & Daev – “Tililko”

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
X.Y.Z Entertainment unleashes “Tililko“ by DJ H-Mac featuring labelmates SlapDee, Daev and awarding winging rapper Macky2 . Video by Qbick the visual papi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7volN-OA-ps
Read more

32 Zambian Musicians Collaborate on Unity Album

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
A group of 32 young Zambian artists and producers have teamed up to celebrate Zambian Independence through a nationwide collaboration album dubbed the ‘One...
Read more

Self proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife in court after being arrested earlier in the week

Feature Lifestyle editor - 13
The self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and his wife, Mary are back on the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court. The pair face charges of fraud and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.