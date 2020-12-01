9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Covid 19 Fight has been neglected

By Chief Editor
Mwansabombwe District Education Board Secretary Mary Kanyimbo has expressed concern that the majority of people in Mwansabombwe are not complying with Covid 19 preventive measures.

Speaking during the District Development Coordinating Committee Meeting held in the District Commissioner’s office, Dr Kanyimbo was surprised to note that people are no longer masking up, washing hands with soap and social distancing among others.

She said churches are now fully operational with huge numbers of congregants not complying with preventive measures.

Dr Kanyimbo said even some government workers who are supposed to lead by example are equally not adhering to the covid 19 preventive measures.

“Commissioner you can see for yourself even in this meeting of HOD’s, no one is masking up. Health tell us if the disease is over so that I can also stop masking up,” Dr Kanyimbo requested.

She said the pandemic is real and that so far there is no document that has been issued to stop following the preventive measures.

Dr Kanyimbo has since called on all stakeholders to work together with the health department in fighting the pandemic.

Previous articleMpika to benefit K22 million COVID – 19 relief funds for the vulnerable

