Jay Rox unveils "Jombolololo" music video

December 7, 2020

Jay Rox released the video for his latest single "Jombolololo". Music video directed by Og Beejay. Song Mixed by Jay Rox , Produced by Kenz & Beingz

Watch the video on Jay Rox official YouTube page.
