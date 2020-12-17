9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 17, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Holstar releases ‘Close To You’ lyric video

By staff
41 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Holstar releases 'Close To You' lyric video
staff

Close To You‘ Off Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto is the ultimate lovers anthem! For when you need to be with that loved one but circumstances present a challenge.

 

Previous articleThe King of Beers successfully hosted an EPL Game Day in commemoration of the Manchester Derby
Next articleNetflix adds Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 1

Netflix adds Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board

Netflix named Strive Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of telecom and tech company Econet Group, to its board of directors. Masiyiwa’s appointment to...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Holstar releases ‘Close To You’ lyric video

staff - 0
'Close To You' Off Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto is the ultimate lovers anthem! For when you need to be with that loved one but...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

The King of Beers successfully hosted an EPL Game Day in commemoration of the Manchester Derby

staff - 9
Lusaka’s finest and A-listers were in attendance at the EPL Manchester Derby event held on Saturday (12th December) by Budweiser Zambia. The occasion was...
Read more
Economy

NAPSA buys shares in MTN Zambia

Chief Editor - 22
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has bought an 8% stake in MTN Zambia through a share placement. This was confirmed in a statement released...
Read more
General News

Government challenges Unions for Civil Servants to Restore the Image of the Public Service in Zambia

Chief Editor - 4
Government has challenged the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ), to restore the image of the public service in Zambia. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Netflix adds Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
Netflix named Strive Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of telecom and tech company Econet Group, to its board of directors. Masiyiwa’s appointment to the streamer’s board comes a...
Read more

The King of Beers successfully hosted an EPL Game Day in commemoration of the Manchester Derby

Feature Lifestyle staff - 9
Lusaka’s finest and A-listers were in attendance at the EPL Manchester Derby event held on Saturday (12th December) by Budweiser Zambia. The occasion was...
Read more

Kansanshi foundation brings christmas early to orphans in Solwezi

Feature Lifestyle staff - 4
A sense of awe and excitement descended over Solwezi on Friday (December 11) as underprivileged children from across the district joined the annual Christmas...
Read more

‘No other Zambian has ever done what I did’ -Samuel Matete

Feature Lifestyle staff - 32
Former 400m hurdles world champion Samuel Matete reflects on one of the finest achievements in Zambian sporting history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGCm4MxcAuA
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.