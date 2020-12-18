Zesco United has moved ahead of the pack and introduced a self-imposed foreign player quota.

A lot of lip-service has been flying around over the last five years for FAZ to introduce a foreign quota especially in the first and second tiers following a flood of imported players in the league.

Zesco have now taken it upon themselves to lead the way with a five-foreign player quota cap.

“I wish to inform our strategic stakeholders, especially ZESCO United fans that we are mandated by the ZESCO United Football Club board to reduce the number of foreign players to five by the end of 2021. This process has already started as part of preparations for us to reach this target,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga told Zescounitedfc.com.

Mulenga gave the arrivals of Zambian internationals Bruce Musakanya from Red Arrows on a year -long loan and Kelvin Mubanga on a permanent deal as a free agent from Nkana as just the start.

“The club has put in place strategic measures to ensure that this process is executed smoothly. For example, Kelvin Kampamba was strategically brought in to ensure that there is cover in the midfield in case one of our midfielders left the club at the end of this year. Bruce Musakanya is another creative midfielder that the club recently signed to provide similar cover,” Mulenga said.

Zesco have also promoted two players from their youth team namely striker Enock Sakala Jnr and midfielder Kasoma Luwawa.

Meanwhile, Mulenga also announced the departure of Burundi midfielder Enock Sabumukama after three years at Zesco whom he joined from Le Messengers Ngozi.