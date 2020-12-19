Zesco United are the 2020/2021 “Christmas Champions” after results on Saturday ensured they will lead the table into the New Year.
Zesco, who return to action on January 9 after the Christmas break, took the symbolic title after second placed Buildcon failed to reclaim the number one spot on Saturday from them.
This is after Zesco took the overnight lead on Friday following a 0-0 away draw at Green Eagles in Choma.
Buildcon lost 1-0 away at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe to in-form promoted side Prison Leopards to sustain their second successive league defeat.
David Obashi’s 9th minute goal sent Prison to 3rd from 4th on 17 points, one behind Buildcon and two adrift of Zesco.
This was Prison’s third successive league win.
Lusaka Dynamos replace Prison at number four following a 1-0 away win over promoted Indeni in Ndola.
Chipolopolo striker Collins Sikombe scored the lone goal there in the 35th minute.
Dynamos have 16 points while Indeni are 8th on 12 points following a second straight league loss for Dabid Chilufya’s side.
At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Forest Rangers drew 1-1 with hosts Green Buffaloes.
Forest rallied through a Quadri Kola 28th minute equalizer after veteran Chipili Mungule put Buffaloes ahead in the 16th minute.
Seventh placed Forest have 13 points from seven games with four matches in hand but have been denied the prospect of usurping Zesco with just one rescheduled game to come for them on December 30, again in Lusaka this time to Napsa Stars.
Buffaloes are 14th with 10 points after eleven games played.
Meanwhile, Red Arrows snapped out of a five-match winless run with a 2-0 home victory against newcomers Young Green Eagles.
Paul Katema in the 3rd minute, and Felix Bulaya in the 82nd minute, were 9th positioned Arrows’ corners to hand The Airmen their first league win since November 7 when they beat Prison 1-0 away in Kabwe.
On Sunday, 5th placed Zanaco have an opportunity to go second on 18 points should they beat visiting Lumwana Radiants at Nkoloma Stadium.
Sixth placed Power Dynamos will go 4th on 17 points if they beat 12th positioned Kabwe Warriors at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.
WEEK 11 RESULTS & FIXTURES
18/12/2020
Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0
19/12/2020
Green Buffaloes 1-Forset Rangers 1
Red Arrows 2-Young Green Eagles 0
Indeni 0-Lusaka Dynamos 1
20/12/2020
Zanaco-Lumwana Radiants
Power Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors
27/01/2021
Kitwe United-Napsa Stars
Nkwazi-Nkana
For those having complications with having kids/conceiving, having a low sperm count, having a low sex drive, poor or weak erections, women with periodic pains and all reproductive health related problems we have a new stock for you which is purely herbal with no side effects all and suitable for all people in any health condition! For those that cant make it to our store please worry no more as we have delivery services to where ever you are! Kindly make an order with us on Whatsapp +27618519028.
Hello everyone, am sorry to be out of topic but i would like share my message with you because am aware of how so many people are suffering out there. My boyfriend of one year broke up with me, I could barely speak without crying. I felt blindsided and didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I could get him back and the anxiety was unbearable. I needed him back desperately because i loved him so much. So i contacted this great spiritual healer for help. She helped me make a return love prayer on him and just within 48 hours my boyfriend came back to me crying and begging for my forgiveness. Mama Angel made him realise how much i loved and wanted him. And she also opened his eyes to picture how much love we have shared together. As I am writing this testimony right now i am the most happiest woman on earth. I want to recommend this great spiritual healer to anyone that truly needs an urgent solution to a love problem or any kind of life problems because am too employed as a financial banker all thanks to her spiritual help. You may too Call/WhatsApp her +27670079361. I’m so grateful and can say that if you have been broken up with and want to get that person back, Mama Angel is the best! I’ll never forget how much she helped me. I am sure many people will laugh at my situation, but am more sure many of you are sufferring in silence more than i even did. The day i realised i only happen to live my life, i stopped minding about what other people think of what i say or do!