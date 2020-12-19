9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Zesco United Are The “Christmas Champions”

By sports
Zesco United are the 2020/2021 “Christmas Champions” after results on Saturday ensured they will lead the table into the New Year.

Zesco, who return to action on January 9 after the Christmas break, took the symbolic title after second placed Buildcon failed to reclaim the number one spot on Saturday from them.

This is after Zesco took the overnight lead on Friday following a 0-0 away draw at Green Eagles in Choma.

Buildcon lost 1-0 away at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe to in-form promoted side Prison Leopards to sustain their second successive league defeat.

David Obashi’s 9th minute goal sent Prison to 3rd from 4th on 17 points, one behind Buildcon and two adrift of Zesco.

This was Prison’s third successive league win.

Lusaka Dynamos replace Prison at number four following a 1-0 away win over promoted Indeni in Ndola.

Chipolopolo striker Collins Sikombe scored the lone goal there in the 35th minute.

Dynamos have 16 points while Indeni are 8th on 12 points following a second straight league loss for Dabid Chilufya’s side.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Forest Rangers drew 1-1 with hosts Green Buffaloes.

Forest rallied through a Quadri Kola 28th minute equalizer after veteran Chipili Mungule put Buffaloes ahead in the 16th minute.

Seventh placed Forest have 13 points from seven games with four matches in hand but have been denied the prospect of usurping Zesco with just one rescheduled  game to come for them on December 30, again in Lusaka  this time to Napsa Stars.

Buffaloes are 14th with 10 points after eleven games played.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows snapped out of a five-match winless run with a 2-0 home victory against newcomers Young Green Eagles.

Paul Katema in the 3rd minute, and Felix Bulaya in the 82nd minute, were 9th positioned Arrows’ corners to hand The Airmen their first league win since November 7 when they beat Prison 1-0 away in Kabwe.

On Sunday, 5th placed Zanaco have an opportunity to go second on 18 points should they beat visiting Lumwana Radiants at Nkoloma Stadium.

Sixth placed Power Dynamos will go 4th on 17 points if they beat 12th positioned Kabwe Warriors at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.


WEEK 11  RESULTS & FIXTURES
18/12/2020
Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0
19/12/2020
Green Buffaloes 1-Forset Rangers 1
Red Arrows 2-Young Green Eagles 0
Indeni 0-Lusaka Dynamos 1
20/12/2020
Zanaco-Lumwana Radiants
Power Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors
27/01/2021
Kitwe United-Napsa Stars
Nkwazi-Nkana

