Government has secured funding from cooperating partners to pay beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programme in 67 priority districts across the country.

Mwansabombwe District Social Welfare Officer Bridget Chola who disclosed the development during a sensitization meeting, said that soon all beneficiaries in Mwansabombwe will start getting their entitlements.

“The 67 districts implementing the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) and Supporting Women Livelihood (SWL) projects have been prioritized in order to complement social cash transfers, in order to achieve positive impact on the beneficiaries,” Ms Chola said.

She said providing a package of benefits through KGS, SWL and SCT to the poorest livelihoods is in line with government’s policy of ensuring enhanced impact and increasing the chances of households to come out of poverty.

Ms Chola added that the districts have been prioritized based on the poverty rates and size of social cash transfer caseloads among other factors.

She said beneficiaries who are already on the programme will receive the transfers due to them from January to December 2020.

“As you may be aware, these monies stopped coming since 2018 but this time around, government has sourced for funding to pay from January to December 2020 so all those still on the programme will receive the funds,” she said.

And District Administrative Officer Godfrey Nkandu who was part of the sensitization meetings encouraged the beneficiaries to put the money to good use.

“The funds have come at the right time when most of the beneficiaries are cultivating so they should utilize the monies prudently,” Mr Nkandu said.

Meanwhile Moses Chama who is currently benefiting from the programme thanked government for such empowerment programmes.