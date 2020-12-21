9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 21, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia secures funding from cooperating partners to pay beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programmes

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy Zambia secures funding from cooperating partners to pay beneficiaries of the Social...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has secured funding from cooperating partners to pay beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programme in 67 priority districts across the country.

Mwansabombwe District Social Welfare Officer Bridget Chola who disclosed the development during a sensitization meeting, said that soon all beneficiaries in Mwansabombwe will start getting their entitlements.

“The 67 districts implementing the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) and Supporting Women Livelihood (SWL) projects have been prioritized in order to complement social cash transfers, in order to achieve positive impact on the beneficiaries,” Ms Chola said.

She said providing a package of benefits through KGS, SWL and SCT to the poorest livelihoods is in line with government’s policy of ensuring enhanced impact and increasing the chances of households to come out of poverty.

Ms Chola added that the districts have been prioritized based on the poverty rates and size of social cash transfer caseloads among other factors.

She said beneficiaries who are already on the programme will receive the transfers due to them from January to December 2020.

“As you may be aware, these monies stopped coming since 2018 but this time around, government has sourced for funding to pay from January to December 2020 so all those still on the programme will receive the funds,” she said.

And District Administrative Officer Godfrey Nkandu who was part of the sensitization meetings encouraged the beneficiaries to put the money to good use.

“The funds have come at the right time when most of the beneficiaries are cultivating so they should utilize the monies prudently,” Mr Nkandu said.

Meanwhile Moses Chama who is currently benefiting from the programme thanked government for such empowerment programmes.

Previous articleNkandu Luo Warns Beneficiaries Against Selling the Livestock but Ensure that Numbers Multiply

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia secures funding from cooperating partners to pay beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programmes

Government has secured funding from cooperating partners to pay beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer programme in 67 priority...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Banks urged to come up with with stimulus empowerment packages targeting women and youths

Economy Chief Editor - 3
North-Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu has implored commercial banks in the county to be innovative and come up with stimulus empowerment packages targeting women...
Read more

Zambia loses between 250 to 300 000 hectares of forest every year-Nachilala Nkombo

Economy Chief Editor - 16
World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) Country Director Nachilala Nkombo says Zambia loses between 250 to 300 000 hectares of forest every year. She...
Read more

The Clergy trained in Entrepreneurship

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga, says government places training of citizen as an asset to the country’s development. Mr Mushanga said training of citizens in...
Read more

Chief Chibwika explains why he has not issued gold panning certificates

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Chief Chibwika of the Lunda speaking people in Mwinilunga district of North-Western province has clarified the delay to issue gold panning licences to cooperatives...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.