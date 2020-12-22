Last week the Ministry of Youth Sport and Child Development sent 350 street kids to a Zambia National Service training camp in Katete, Eastern Province.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding which the Ministry signed with Zambia National Service on the 15th of August this year aimed at rehabilitating street kids.

Zambia National Services had finished rehabilitating its centres designated to accommodate street kids in October.

Minister of Youth,Sport and Child Development,Emmanuel Mulenga said the aim was to remove all the kids from all the streets of Zambia and take them to National Service so that they could be tutored accordingly so that they can learn survival skills.The Minister said the government has a lot of confidence in ZNS hence identifying the institution as a reliable partner in ending streetism and ensuring that the minds of street kids are fully transformed.

Mr.Mulenga recently travelled to Katete to gain an understanding of how the 350 street kids and youths that were picked from Lusaka and the Copperbelt were coping and responding to behavioral change lessons and skills trainings they are receiving from officers.

Writing on his facebook page the Minister said ” What seemed an impossible journey has finally become a reality. The removal of Street kids from the streets has been something that has been a battle and we as Government still remained determined.

It is pleasing for me as Minister in Charge of Youths and Children in the country and also as a parent to see smiles on the faces of these Children and Kids who’s lives seemed to have no destinies on streets about to be transformed.”

Mr.Mulenga said he was very impressed with what he found at the facility and commend the Zambia National Service for a job well done so far.

” I am happy that officers here are exercising maximum patience with the kids to ensure that they adapt to their new environment. They are responding well to change and I believe they will come out of this place as responsible young people, ready to contribute to the country’s economic growth,”he said

Mr Mulenga said the Ministry has an exit plan for the youths once they are empowered with skills. When they complete their training, they will be awarded with Certificates and provided with start-up tools and materials needed for them to excel in the businesses that will help them put their skills into practice

He said the Government under the able leadership of His Excellency The President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has a lot of confidence in ZNS hence identifying the institution as reliable partner in the program of ending streetism and changing the mindset of Street Children.