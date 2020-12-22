Last week the Ministry of Youth Sport and Child Development sent 350 street kids to a Zambia National Service training camp in Katete, Eastern Province.
This follows a Memorandum of Understanding which the Ministry signed with Zambia National Service on the 15th of August this year aimed at rehabilitating street kids.
Zambia National Services had finished rehabilitating its centres designated to accommodate street kids in October.
Minister of Youth,Sport and Child Development,Emmanuel Mulenga said the aim was to remove all the kids from all the streets of Zambia and take them to National Service so that they could be tutored accordingly so that they can learn survival skills.The Minister said the government has a lot of confidence in ZNS hence identifying the institution as a reliable partner in ending streetism and ensuring that the minds of street kids are fully transformed.
Mr.Mulenga recently travelled to Katete to gain an understanding of how the 350 street kids and youths that were picked from Lusaka and the Copperbelt were coping and responding to behavioral change lessons and skills trainings they are receiving from officers.
Writing on his facebook page the Minister said ” What seemed an impossible journey has finally become a reality. The removal of Street kids from the streets has been something that has been a battle and we as Government still remained determined.
It is pleasing for me as Minister in Charge of Youths and Children in the country and also as a parent to see smiles on the faces of these Children and Kids who’s lives seemed to have no destinies on streets about to be transformed.”
Mr.Mulenga said he was very impressed with what he found at the facility and commend the Zambia National Service for a job well done so far.
” I am happy that officers here are exercising maximum patience with the kids to ensure that they adapt to their new environment. They are responding well to change and I believe they will come out of this place as responsible young people, ready to contribute to the country’s economic growth,”he said
Mr Mulenga said the Ministry has an exit plan for the youths once they are empowered with skills. When they complete their training, they will be awarded with Certificates and provided with start-up tools and materials needed for them to excel in the businesses that will help them put their skills into practice
He said the Government under the able leadership of His Excellency The President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has a lot of confidence in ZNS hence identifying the institution as reliable partner in the program of ending streetism and changing the mindset of Street Children.
This is very good. We pray for the successful completion of the training
I must say I am happy with ZNS of late, they have embarked on several projects that KK initially wanted them to do.
Ba Minister, why bother wearing a mask? You cannot even social distance and you are shaking hands with everyone, your aide de camp is doing the same too.
This is not an easy task. Congratulations to the Ministry of Youth and ZNS for embarking on such an important venture by giving these kids a hope and perspective.
Supply more desks kaili, how do we cram our children in such a manner?
I have been complaining about my road in your constituency, but now looking at what you have been doing to our street kids, I have forgiven you with all my heart. I am however comforted by your assuarance last evening that there plans to work on the roads in your your contituency. InKeep it up.
This is the way to go. At least people can point to some long lasting solutions. I also think ZNS is the way to go. Besides, the corporate world is already participating in this through the skills development levy.
I just don’t have facts as to where the levy collected is being directed to.