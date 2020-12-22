Inspired by governments commitment to reduce poverty through social protection programmes, two women groups at Mufumbwe market have successfully implemented a three months village bank programme to the sum total of K 30, 046.

The development is ahead of the commencement of a new and longer cycle next month, January 2021.

At the close of three months cycle, Mingilo Saving Group accumulated a K22,366 both in terms of savings and interests while Success Savings Group had about K7,680 in both savings and interests.

Officiating at the share-out ceremony for community development programme, Mufumbwe District Commissioner, Haggai Kalota commended the women groups for their commitment to reduce poverty in their respective homes.

“It is gratifying to note that some women traders in our local market are appreciating government’s empowerment programmes meant to alleviate poverty in society, especially that there was no seed money given to the women at the start of the programme,” Mr Kalota explained.

He has since advised the women to ensure that the money realized from the village bank programme is put to good use and not get excited to waste their money during the festive season.

“We want to see this money multiply; then we and the rest of the world will see, job well done, our mothers, our women have made us proud,” Mr Kalota said.

With the intention of accessing vegetables products easily, Success Savings Village Bank Group has appealed to the district commissioner’s office to help them secure land where they can grow vegetables for selling in the market.

Success Savings Village Bank Group Chairperson, Harriet Chilonga said women find it difficult accessing vegetables each time local suppliers like the Kalondo Evergreen Gardens do not have supplies.

“We sometimes face a lot of challenges procuring vegetables from Kasempa district if our local supplier, Kalondo Evergreen Gardens has no supplies. As women, we resolved that it could be better for us to also be growing these vegetables so that we can supplement on our local supplier’s efforts,” Ms Chilonga said.

And Mingilo Savings Village Bank Group Chairperson, Fidness Mweshi appealed for empowerment of women in the market.

“ A Lot of times, we just hear on news that government has empowerment women groups in Manyinga, Zambezi, Solwezi and other places. But we do not get to receive such support from government.

“ Please DC, go tell the President and government that we do not want to be neglected again as women in Mufumbwe,” Ms Mweshi said.