The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection strongly condemns the government and the police service for the recklessness in operations. It is with great sadness that guns of Zambia Police are becoming louder at a time when the rest of Africa is trying to silence the guns in accordance with the African Union’s 2020 theme.

In February 2020, Zambia lost a young life of a grade 8, Frank Mugala to the Zambia Police gun. On 23rd December 2020, Zambia has again lost two lives to the Zambia police guns – Prosecutor Nsama Nsama and Mr. Joseph Kaunda suspected supporter of the United Party for National Development (UPND). Life is sacred and must be treated with greatest sanctity and reverence. The primary identities of the deceased are that they are Zambian citizens which should be respected regardless of their secondary associations, affiliations, and groupings. No human being deserves to die to the gun because of their political or any other association.

The primary duty of the police service is to defend and preserve life and property, thereby fostering peace and justice in our societies and communities. It is shameful that Zambians must die to the gun especially manned by fellow Zambians. Since Zambia’s Independence in 1964, Zambia has earned herself a descriptive noun of “Zambia a peaceful country” guided by the national motto of “One Zambia, One Nation.” But with the current happenings where Zambians are dying to the guns, it is making the long earned national descriptive noun and the independence ideologies whose aim is for Zambians to live a dignified life through a peaceful and flourishing country, to slowly start fading away. A nation that respects civil and political rights, must amicably work together to restore public order without losing any life.

JCTR has noted the tension in the political environment. Politicians at this moment need to exhibit the highest form of leadership that fosters political and social charity. Currently, Zambia’s political need is politics of recognition, politics of tolerance and politics that would improve the economy and not merely politics of ad hominen. One of the key tenets of the Economic Recovery Programme 2020-2023 is to safeguard livelihoods, but how will livelihoods be safeguarded if the fate of peoples’ lives is at the mercy of the gun?

The Centre calls on law enforcement agencies especially the police service to see themselves as development actors and that they should play this role diligently and professionally to ensure among other issues that no life is unnecessarily lost due to indiscriminate shooting. Unwarranted killings escalate into police brutality. Zambia cannot afford to have both an ailing economy and a violent political environment if as a nation we are to anticipate inclusive development.

The Centre also encourages the general public to take caution and observe the Public Order code of conduct and operate within the guidelines. Noting that 2021 is an election year, the youths, the unemployed and women remain vulnerable to being used as vehicles of political violence. JCTR therefore, encourages all Zambians to detest all forms of political violence. Nonetheless, JCTR re-emphasises that responsible authorities in the Zambia Police Service brings to book and justice those responsible for the two lost lives. The police must also re-strategize their operational code of conduct especially as the country prepares for the 2021 elections. We demand that killing of innocent people must come to an end.

By John Kunda Sauti,

SJ–Faith and Justice Programme Officer