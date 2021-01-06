While government continues advising the general public to abide by its COVI-19 guidelines, such as wearing of face masks and voluntary testing , a number of people in Northern Province are reportedly refusing to get tested for the life threatening disease.

Confirming the development to ZANIS in an interview, Provincial Health Director Lawrence Phiri says it is disheartening to see the casual approach people are taking towards the deadly disease.

“ While the province continues to battle the pandemic,there is need for people to also take personal precaution measures to curb the disease, “ Dr. Phiri said.

He observed that if people take the disease seriously, the country will be able to win the fight against the pandemic.

And Dr. Phiri described the noncompliance by people to masking up and observing other health guidelines as a hindrance towards the Covid 19 fight.

He said health workers cannot fight the disease if concerted effort by the general public is not practiced.

Meanwhile, health inspectors from the Kasama Municipal Council and the Ministry of Health have intensified sensitizations campaigns against the disease.

Nsunge Chewe, a Health Inspector said the move is aimed at restoring sanity in the fight against COVID-19.

Mrs. Chewe also warned shop owners against defying COVID -19 health guidelines citing that it will bring to book any culprit found wanting.

Zambia has detected a new strain of COVID 19. By yesterday, the country recorded 14 deaths and 652 new case of COVID-19 out of 10, 866 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 22, 645