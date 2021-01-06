9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Rural News
People Allegedly Refusing to get Tested for Covid-19 in Northern Province

By Chief Editor
While government continues advising the general public to abide by its COVI-19 guidelines, such as wearing of face masks and voluntary testing , a number of people in Northern Province are reportedly refusing to get tested for the life threatening disease.

Confirming the development to ZANIS in an interview, Provincial Health Director Lawrence Phiri says it is disheartening to see the casual approach people are taking towards the deadly disease.

“ While the province continues to battle the pandemic,there is need for people to also take personal precaution measures to curb the disease, “ Dr. Phiri said.

He observed that if people take the disease seriously, the country will be able to win the fight against the pandemic.

And Dr. Phiri described the noncompliance by people to masking up and observing other health guidelines as a hindrance towards the Covid 19 fight.

He said health workers cannot fight the disease if concerted effort by the general public is not practiced.

Meanwhile, health inspectors from the Kasama Municipal Council and the Ministry of Health have intensified sensitizations campaigns against the disease.

Nsunge Chewe, a Health Inspector said the move is aimed at restoring sanity in the fight against COVID-19.

Mrs. Chewe also warned shop owners against defying COVID -19 health guidelines citing that it will bring to book any culprit found wanting.

Zambia has detected a new strain of COVID 19. By yesterday, the country recorded 14 deaths and 652 new case of COVID-19 out of 10, 866 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 22, 645

  1. It’s their right to decide wether or not to get tested. You can educate them on the purpose and appeal but you cannot force them. The same goes for vaccination.

  3. Take the test, this is the deadly disease, here in the uk, the number of deaths is rising daily in the region of 900 deaths per week and China refused entry to WHO officials who had gone to investigate the origins of Covid-19

Three UNZA tudents and Four others Arrested for Drug Trafficking

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested Seven (7) people who include three (3) University of Zambia (UNZA)...
Northern Province receives chemicals to battle army worms attaching maize fields

The Ministry of Agriculture in Northern Province has received 9,000 litres of chemicals to fight fall army worms that are attacking maize fields in...
Illicit beer drinking among youths in Mambwe worry Chief Mnkhanya

Chief Mnkhanya of the Kunda people in Mambwe District says most young people in his chiefdom have become unproductive because they have taken to...
Do not slow works because of elections, civil servants prodded

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants not to slow down government work because of the forth coming August 2021 tripartite elections. Speaking...
President Lungu aids Mpika farmers with inputs

Residents of Musungu and Lunda villages in Chief Chikwanda's Chiefdom of Mpika District in Muchinga Province have received farming inputs after their crop fields...
