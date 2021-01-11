By Nalucha Nganga Ziba
Country Director, ActionAid Zambia
ActionAid Zambia welcomes the much-anticipated firing of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as the Health Minister. We note that even before the HoneyBee scandal, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya had been at the center stage of various corrupt allegations in the Ministry of Health such as the theft of medication. ActionAid Zambia is of the considered view that Dr Chilufya must be held accountable for his actions in endangering the lives of Zambians and must face the law.
We demand that all those involved in this case be equally be relieved of their duties such as Zambia Medical Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Management and Board together with the Medical Stores and the two Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Health. We also expect the Doctor’s Association of Zambia to take keen interest at the issue as it borders on medical ethics as they uphold professional ethical standards in the medical profession.
We note with concern and dismay the continued lack of remorse and disregard for human life by the medical institutions involved in this case as it has left the country in suspense in terms of supplied products as the Ministry of Health spokesperson indicated that the products where not distributed. However, ZAMRA issued a statement of recalling the supplied products.
More importantly, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his co-accused must now face the law for not only stealing from the Zambian people but also risking their lives. It is our sincere hope that an adequate and vigorous investigation will be undertaken to map out all those that were involved in the scandal and be prosecuted accordingly. We want to emphasize that prosecution is a major tool in the fight against corruption as it ensures that corrupt offenders are severely punished to deter would-be offenders.
Furthermore, the firing of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya should not be left to perish like the cases of other prominent figures such as the social cash transfer who were relieved of their positions over corruption allegations but still undergoing perpetual prosecution while others have not even undergone any form of investigation and prosecution. The law has to be enforced to set as an example and break the cycle of impunity or freedom from punishment or loss.
Allegations do not warrant dismissal. One is innocent till proven guilty by the courts of law. No matter how grieved one is, we must always follow the law on matters no matter how emotional. That is the only way nations develop. If he was previously found without fault by the courts there is no legal precedence to reopen past investigations. The threat of double jeopardy in this country is alarming.
Kaluba Chibesakunda , Your observation is applausable indeed, but only in a situation where thorough investigations were done, the reason why courts talk of, “beyond reasonable doubt” .
Not sure how you see this, but our situation is a case of a country of anarchy. So when law is restored, suspects who the country feels were let to go home in suspicious manner little or no investigations must come back to face the law when the law is reinstated
I hope we have such a thing in law.
This is now old news. Let us move on. The president has made an informed decision but that does not make the former minister guilty. We believe in the rule of law in our government unlike the upnd whose president decides who is guilty. NGOs are quick to open mouth about issues in zambia and yet are very quiet when it comes to their funders in america showing undemocratic tendencies. These are what we call coconuts
Why fire him
Who is going to give us false covid 19 statistics
This is why the lazy one chickened away from a press conference because he would have been forced to give reasons.