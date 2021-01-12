9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF’s Mufulira District Ward councillor dies

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Feature Politics PF's Mufulira District Ward councillor dies
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front (PF)’S David Kaunda Ward Councillor, Beatrice Kampansa has died in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt.

Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda confirmed that Ms.Kampansa died in Kitwe Central Hospital yesterday following an illness.

Ms. Kampansa who was serving as councillor for David Kaunda Ward in Kantanshi Constituency, was also Patriotic Front Copperbelt Province vice Chairlady.

She also served as deputy Mayor of Mufulira from 2016 to 2019.

And the District Commissioner described her death as devastating especially because Ms.Kampansa had been fine and even actively participated in the burial of Late Mufulira District Commissioner, Hildah Kawesha.

“It is really shocking because she had been fine and running about and only fell sick for a short period,” Mr.Manda said.

He said Ms Kampansa was a courageous woman who greatly participated in building the Patriotic Front party, adding that it was sad that the party was robbed of such a great member in an election year.

Previous articleAVAP welcomes Chilufya sacking

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF’s Mufulira District Ward councillor dies

Patriotic Front (PF)’S David Kaunda Ward Councillor, Beatrice Kampansa has died in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt. Mufulira District Commissioner,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

ECZ sets dates for Vubwi and Miputu by elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Monday, 4th February, 2021 as the date on which to hold by-elections for Vubwi Town Council...
Read more

It’s false to assert that President Lungu was not welcomed by Residents of Mufulira

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 48
Chairperson of the Copperbelt Caucus of Members of Parliament Evans Chibanda has dispelled social media assertions that President Edgar Lungu was not welcomed by...
Read more

President Lungu’s Visit to the Copperbelt was Productive and Very Successful-Nathan Chanda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 28
Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda has described the Head of State’s visit to the Copperbelt as productive and very successful. On his three days...
Read more

President Lungu’s Visit has rejuvenated the Party on the Copperbelt-Musukwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 45
The Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Mobilisation Richard Musukwa has said that the visit to the Copperbelt Province by President Edgar Lungu has rejuvenated...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.