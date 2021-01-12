Patriotic Front (PF)’S David Kaunda Ward Councillor, Beatrice Kampansa has died in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt.

Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda confirmed that Ms.Kampansa died in Kitwe Central Hospital yesterday following an illness.

Ms. Kampansa who was serving as councillor for David Kaunda Ward in Kantanshi Constituency, was also Patriotic Front Copperbelt Province vice Chairlady.

She also served as deputy Mayor of Mufulira from 2016 to 2019.

And the District Commissioner described her death as devastating especially because Ms.Kampansa had been fine and even actively participated in the burial of Late Mufulira District Commissioner, Hildah Kawesha.

“It is really shocking because she had been fine and running about and only fell sick for a short period,” Mr.Manda said.

He said Ms Kampansa was a courageous woman who greatly participated in building the Patriotic Front party, adding that it was sad that the party was robbed of such a great member in an election year.