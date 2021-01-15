9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 15, 2021
Davies Mwila orders PF members not to issue any statement on Pay back Money for Former Ministers

By Chief Editor
The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership has insisted that well-wishers within the party settled the Four-point Seven million Kwacha bill for the former ministers who stayed in office in 2016.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said that anyone seeking verification should approach the office of the Accountant General.

Mr. Mwila has told ZNBC News in an interview that the issue of the party settling the bills is a closed chapter.

He also warned all party members and Ministers against issuing any statement over the matter, apart from his office.

Meanwhile, the PF Secretary General has clarified that Lawyer Kelvin Fube is not a member of the PF for him to claim that he will challenge President Edgar Lungu during the convention.

Mr. Mwila further urged Mr. Fube to form his own political party or join other opposition political parties if he wants to contest the presidency.

  2. Thank you ba SG. Only seek this information through official sources. Remember that each minister and citizen has right to privacy. As such, all ministers have the right to not disclose who paid for them whether it be them or a well wisher. Anyone seeking such information should make a formal request to the accountant general. Nothing difficult about that. Seek the facts from the right sources than spreading lies.

  5. More reason you should all go away, Ba mwankole imwe. You have total disregard for the Zambian people and think all are stupid, jail awaits you. Start wearing ambi because with your malasha color, jail will literally make you look like coal

