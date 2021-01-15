The Patriotic Front (PF) leadership has insisted that well-wishers within the party settled the Four-point Seven million Kwacha bill for the former ministers who stayed in office in 2016.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said that anyone seeking verification should approach the office of the Accountant General.

Mr. Mwila has told ZNBC News in an interview that the issue of the party settling the bills is a closed chapter.

He also warned all party members and Ministers against issuing any statement over the matter, apart from his office.

Meanwhile, the PF Secretary General has clarified that Lawyer Kelvin Fube is not a member of the PF for him to claim that he will challenge President Edgar Lungu during the convention.

Mr. Mwila further urged Mr. Fube to form his own political party or join other opposition political parties if he wants to contest the presidency.