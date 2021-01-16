9.5 C
Only K29, 448.36 is still owed by Former Ministers who over stayed in Office-Accountant General

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Finance has said that a total of K4, 266, 664.10 has been refunded by owing Ministers that stayed in office after dissolution of parliament in 2016.

The refunds were paid to Cabinet Ministers, Provincial Ministers, and Deputy Ministers who served between May and August 2016.

In a statement issued to the media, Ministry of Finance Accountant General Kennedy Musonda said a sum of K4, 237, 215.74 out of K4, 266, 664.10 has been refunded according to their records.

Mr Musonda stated that the refunds made, represents a recovery rate of 99.3%.

He disclosed that the outstanding amount is now K29, 448.36, only.

“The Ministry of Finance, through my office, will again update the nation once the outstanding amount of K29, 448.36 is cleared in full. At that point, hopefully, this matter will be brought to closure from a treasury point of view,” he said.

Mr Musonda added that of the total repaid amount, a sum of K2, 570, 058.30 was made through bulk deposits while the remaining amount came from individuals.

