9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 22, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Late Russian Ambassador mourned

By Chief Editor
41 views
4
General News Late Russian Ambassador mourned
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has expressed his deep regrets over the passing of Russia’s Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev.

Mr Boldyrev died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka on January 20th, 2021.

President Lungu has since extended his heartfelt condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the family and the people of the Russian Federation for their great loss.

“On behalf of the government, the people of Zambia and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the family and the people of the Russian Federation, on the untimely death of Mr Boldyrev, who until his death served in Zambia as Ambassador of the Russian Federation,” the President said.

The President noted that the people of Zambia will remember the Russian Envoy as a distinguished diplomat who was dedicated to the promotion of bilateral, cultural and economic ties between Zambia and Russia.

President Lungu also revealed that Mr Boldyrev will further be remembered for the pivotal role he played in the implementation of various bilateral agreements signed between Zambia and Russia on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which resulted in the establishment of the Zambia Atomic Agency, in 2019.

And President Lungu has reaffirmed that the Zambian government stands with Ambassador Boldyrev’s family and the people of Russia during this difficult time.

The Head of State has since prayed for God’s peace and healing across the world, as the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Previous articleUPND to hold general conference on 14th February 2021, all positions including party Presidency open for contest
Next articleMilenge DEBS bemoans escalating cases of child labour

4 COMMENTS

  3. This Covid has become vicious in Zambia, its only taking great people in society. Listing their names making it even more sad. But will mention one, Fr. Chilinda.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Parliament to hold virtual proceedings

The National Assembly of Zambia has advised Members of Parliament not to travel to Lusaka or check in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Parliament to hold virtual proceedings

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Assembly of Zambia has advised Members of Parliament not to travel to Lusaka or check in at the National Assembly Motel...
Read more

Milenge DEBS bemoans escalating cases of child labour

General News Chief Editor - 0
Education authorities in Milenge district have bemoaned the rampant cases of child labour in the area. Milenge District Education Board Secretary Denis Mukunta...
Read more

Maid commits suicide at employer’s house

General News Chief Editor - 4
Police in Lusaka have received a report of suspected suicide in which a living-in maid aged 46, is alleged to have committed suicide from...
Read more

St Ignatius Parish Priest Charles Chilinda dies

General News Chief Editor - 8
St Ignatius Parish Priest Father Charles Chilinda has died. Father Chilinda who had been battling with Covid-19 and was admitted to Maina Soko hospital and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.