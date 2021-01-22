President Edgar Lungu has expressed his deep regrets over the passing of Russia’s Ambassador to Zambia Alexander Boldyrev.

Mr Boldyrev died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka on January 20th, 2021.

President Lungu has since extended his heartfelt condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the family and the people of the Russian Federation for their great loss.

“On behalf of the government, the people of Zambia and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the family and the people of the Russian Federation, on the untimely death of Mr Boldyrev, who until his death served in Zambia as Ambassador of the Russian Federation,” the President said.

The President noted that the people of Zambia will remember the Russian Envoy as a distinguished diplomat who was dedicated to the promotion of bilateral, cultural and economic ties between Zambia and Russia.

President Lungu also revealed that Mr Boldyrev will further be remembered for the pivotal role he played in the implementation of various bilateral agreements signed between Zambia and Russia on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which resulted in the establishment of the Zambia Atomic Agency, in 2019.

And President Lungu has reaffirmed that the Zambian government stands with Ambassador Boldyrev’s family and the people of Russia during this difficult time.

The Head of State has since prayed for God’s peace and healing across the world, as the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.